Euphoria season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the HBO series

Is your life empty since Euphoria season 2 ended? We are going to review what little we know about the next batch of episodes of the youth success of HBO Max.

Euphoria has become a mass phenomenon for HBO Max. The series led by Zendaya swept its first season, but it was the second that has shaken even the numbers of established series such as Game of Thrones.

The story of Rue and her high school classmates has managed to hook thousands of fans who, week after week, have followed her adventures and misadventures of current teenage life.

VIDEO Trailer for season 2 of Euphoria, now on HBO Max

Violence, sex, drugs, or gender identity problems are interspersed with the classic themes of friendship and romance, all seasoned with technological touches in a society where social networks rule.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we are going to review what little we know, for now, of the third season of Euphoria.

FILMING AND PREMIERE

Season 2 of Euphoria was coming to an end on February 27, 2022. However, the creative process of a series of these features takes time.

The gap between the first season and the second was two and a half years (almost). Unfortunately, everything indicates that this situation will repeat itself this time.

The Euphoria season 3 will not start filming until 2023, without specifying precisely whether at the beginning of the year or in the middle. Furthermore, Sam Levinson’s “insistence” on directing each episode himself means that the process is slower. However, being his creation, it is fully understandable.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

Counting on the fact that the second season of Euphoria had to deal with the restrictions and stoppages of the coronavirus pandemic, being cautious, season 3 of the series will arrive on HBO Max in 2024.

As a balm, it is possible that the series will deliver a couple of special episodes, as was the case between season 1 and 2, where we received a couple of episodes set at Christmas. Naturally, this falls into the realm of assumptions.

Any glimpse of a trailer for the new season is linked to the filming process. We will not venture to make predictions with so little data.

WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN?

Let’s start from the basis that everything we will say in this section is mere speculation. The only person who has clear ideas on that subject at the moment is Sam Levinson.

The evolution of Rue’s character points to a “healing” process in the new episodes, after that bright moment, what Zendaya would say, in the second season. Thing that does not remove so that there are relapses, of course.

Naturally, an obligatory stop will be the raid on Fezco’s house. The consequences of that event and the fate of Fezco himself were left up in the air. Sam Levinson will have to give it a conclusion, for better or for worse.

Regardless of what Levinson decides, what happened will have important repercussions on characters like Lexiplayed by Maude Apatow.

We also expect to see a very different Nate. Jacob Elordi’s character handed over his father to the authorities. Probably, we will see a Nate released and willing to explore other aspects of his life that, due to his family problems, had been “on hold”.

WHO WILL RETURN?

Finally we address the issue of distribution. Naturally, at the time of this writing, Euphoria Season 3 is in its infancy.

Logic tells us that much of the main cast will be back. This leaves us with Zendaya, Hunter Schaffer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Dominic Finke, Barbie Ferreira, Nina King, and Storm Reid almost guaranteed.

HBO defends Euphoria after accusations of having been a “toxic shoot”

The main doubts are generated Angus Cloud and Javan Waltonsince Fezco and Ashtray depend on the destiny that Sam Levinson writes for the characters.

Obviously, we will be aware of the news of the cast of season 3 of Euphoria to meet the new additions.

With this we conclude our review of what little we know about the third season of Euphoria. Are you looking forward to Rue, Jules and company returning with new episodes?