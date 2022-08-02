Euphoria star Zendaya is making history on the small screen

Zendaya continues to make headlines in the United States and even around the world. At only 25 years old, the actress and model is becoming a true icon. The young woman was again one of the big winners of the Emmy Award nominations unveiled on Wednesday. Following her historic win in 2020 as the youngest recipient of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Zendaya picked up a second nomination in the same category for her performance in Season 2 ofEuphoria.

The one who shares the life of Tom Holland in Spider-Man and in real life also had a second nice surprise. Euphoria being named one of the best drama series, the Californian goes down in television history as the youngest Emmy-nominated producer. She should also produce season 3 of the saga which has already been ordered by OCS.

For Vanity Fair, the main interested party was delighted with this double good news: “I am overwhelmed. It’s absolutely crazy. The series means so much to me and to everyone who makes it. People put their heart and soul into it, and I’m so lucky to share that with all of them. I’ve talked to so many people on FaceTime already, and I have so many more texts to text. But I’m so proud of our team and the work we do together. I am very, very proud.“

Thibaut Falconnat