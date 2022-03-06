“Euphoria”: the fury of an actress, the complaints about nudity and a hellish shoot

behind the glitter and flashy makeupof the finely resolved sequences, of the perfect script twists to show a terrible drama and of the friendships between many of the actors and actresses, the series euphoria It has another side that is rarely talked about.

After the end of the second season, which had many subplots that were mixed in the final episode with a bittersweet result, some irregular situations that were experienced during filming came to light. There were fights between the creator and one of the main actressesclaims for the scenes where there is naked and a succession of complications that made the filming of the first episode of this 2022 “a hellish production”.

How was the second season of “Euphoria”

The second season of euphoria He sought to give violence much more flight than sex, with scenes where the police emerged a little more than the drama. As well preferred to focus on family complications de Rue with addictions much more than in her love relationships.

The toxicity subplot is what happens between Cassie, Maddy and Nate. That love triangle was the basis of almost everything that was not Rue and generated, at the same time, one of the most eccentric moments of the year: the play that she created Lexi.

Frezco, one of the characters that starts strong at the beginning of the second season of Euphoria (Photo: HBO).

the character of Maude Apatow It was the one that grew the most. From being almost unknown in the first season, she went on to have a key role in the last moments. Already at the beginning of the season, his feedback between loving and tender with Fezco they empowered her.

Sam Levinson it also encompassed another of the sub-stories, which he gave a resolution to. The past of Cal Jacobs was known and how his character became the one he was in the first installment of the series. At the same time, the director gave an unusual boost to the action through what happened with Fezco and Ash at the end of the year.

“Euphoria” had many production problems due to the pandemic

The pandemic affected all Hollywood productions, both for film and television. The second season of euphoria suffered direct consequences in its realization, which was intended to be done during 2020 and was finally postponed due to restrictions.

In between, its creator decided to record two special episodes that served as a bridge between the end of the first year of fiction and the beginning of the second. While “Trouble Don’t Last Always” I made axis in Rue, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob” he inquired into Jules.

Zendaya, during the filming of the series “Euphoria” (Photo: Instagram / euphoria).

With those two chapters, Levinson “stretched” as much as possible until being able to shoot the 8 episodes of the last season, which also deserved a rethinking of its structure.

The creator preferred to move away more and more from the adolescent tone of the first part. Time not only ran for him to have the new year of the series ready, but also took its toll on his actors and actresses: many no longer appear to be teenagers.

“There are very few things that remain in the version that was made. Things that didn’t survive definitely needed to die”, commented Zendayain an interview with The Cutreferring to the rethinking made by the director and screenwriter.

How was the hellish shooting of the first episode of “Euphoria”

There are two episodes of euphoria that were forceful in what was seen in 2022: chapter 5, in which Zendaya displayed all his acting ability and Levinson all his intelligence to direct and script; and the first, in which perceived brutality who anticipated what could happen from then on.

That beginning was not so easy to approach, both for the protagonists and for the director. The recording sessions were extended to an almost unsustainable point for the cast, with up to 17 hours of work in a row.

Zendaya, in a scene from “Euphoria” (Photo: HBO).

The party at the beginning managed to synthesize the turbulent, sophisticated and luminous style that the director of photography Marcell Rev he drove alongside Levinson. To understand how this way of showing the stage and the characters was developed, the specialist explained that it is a self-defined technique as “emotional realism”

“It’s based more on the emotions of the characters, and not on what the world around them really looks like,” Rév said in an interview with dead line.

That synthetic look towards each protagonist in a party context made the days and nights of filming are very long. In a report with the site thrillist, several members of the cast spoke of how exhausting that process was.

Jules’s character in “Euphoria” (Photo: HBO).

“We shot (the New Year’s party scene) all night. There were days when we were all together in the green room (the place where actors usually rest on a set) and it felt fun, but actually we just wanted to sleep a nap,” Apatow said.

sydney sweeney, for his part, contributed in the same talk: “When they saw us spend time together, it’s because we slept.” While Jacob Elordi was the one who defined everyone’s experience to the extreme, with some discomfort: “We filmed that party for more than a week, so quickly It’s like being in hell At a party you don’t want to be at at all. And you can’t wait to leave.”

The complaints of two actresses of “Euphoria” for the nude scenes

The intense filming work, in the midst of schedule and production problems, had another circumstance that was a wake-up call and alarm for the director. Throughout the script passes, which are usually done before the shooting of the scenes, several actresses complained about the nudity that were raised in the script.

The first to raise her voice was Sweeney. The actress who plays Cassie asked Levinson to cut and reformulate the sequences in which his character appears without a shirt or t-shirt.

Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney, during the filming of the series “Euphoria” (Photo: Instagram / euphoria).

“There are times when Cassie was supposed to be like this and I asked Sam, ‘I really don’t think that’s necessary‘. He told me that he was fine. That we didn’t need it, ”he detailed in a talk with The Independent.

Another who complained about the way a scene was going to unfold was Minka Kelly. Her character, Samantha, does not have such an important role, but it is important for Maddy, with whom she develops an empathy that, until now, had been little explored. “I want you to be a version of Maddy, but with experienceLevinson asked.

During her presentation, Kelly had to unbutton a very showy dress, of which Maddy becomes a fan. According to the script, she was left naked. “He believed that the scene was more interesting if you saw how the garment fell to the floor. That was my first day as a guest on the show and I just I didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked”, he commented in a report with Vanity Fair. Levinson then changed the original plan.

Why Sam Levinson and Barbie Ferreira fought

The most controversial point of the second season had to do with the way in which the character of Kate Hernandezin the skin of Barbie Ferrera.

While in its inaugural season the girl was one of the revelations of the cast, with an overwhelming momentum like no other in the castduring the second part it was totally blurred without even having a line of dialogue in the final chapter.

Barbie Ferreira, during the filming of the series “Euphoria” (Photo: Instagram / euphoria).

The genesis occurred due to a crisis between Ferreira and Levinson that was exacerbated after an accident on the set. According to what he posted TheDailyBeastthe actress slipped and fell twice during a sequence that takes place in a jacuzzi. As a result, he sprained his ankle.

Ferreira’s discomfort had begun before, when he reproached Levinson, according to the sources cited by TheDailyBeast and the magazine shethat his role was too dark.

“Barbie messed with him on the set and one day she left him. After that, (the director and screenwriter) cut many of his lines, “said the informant. He also added that a sex scene that Kat’s character was going to have was cut out entirely.

Ferreira did not speak of the subject with any means. In each interview she gave, she was careful not to speak out against the director, especially considering that there will be a third season. So far it has not been confirmed who will be, but it is possible that his character will continue.

What is the future of “Euphoria”

euphoria became, this season, the most watched series in Latin America through its streaming service. streaming hbo max. At the same time, at an international level, it is the most successful fiction behind game of Thronesanother of the signal tanks.

Director Sam Levinson with “Euphoria” star Zendaya. (AFP Photo/Monica Schipper/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

That is why Warner (owner of HBO) signed a contract with Sam Levinson for a third season. Although there is no confirmation, it is believed that the production of the next episodes be between the middle of 2022 and 2023while its premiere could take place in early 2024.

Regarding the plot, there are no details either. Although taking into account that there were too many loose ends, it is possible that many of the “loose paper” subplots will be enlarged to give them a definitive closure. Will the discomfort between the creator and part of the cast continue? The future will tell.