Euphoria: The real-life murder that inspires the events of the HBO Max series

While it is true that the series Euphoria deals with current and controversial issues such as what is happening in the generation of young people in these times and that it could be about anyone, it is also true that the idea of ​​the series was born from a tragic event in real life . What’s behind this award-winning HBO Max drama?

April 20, 2022 1:32 p.m.

From Israel came the story of the murder of Raanan Levy, an introverted young man, who liked to stay at home, who rarely went out to parties. Based on this tragic event, they made the series Ophoria in that country, to recount the details and dramatize the revenge that followed. the creator of euphoriaSam Levinson used some elements of that plot and other aspects of his life to shape the script that gave birth to Rue and her friends.

Euphoria has been captivating viewers for 2 seasons, who are becoming more and more addicted to the HBO Max series

This 2012 Israeli series and the 2019 HBO Max production have a lot in common and in fact served as inspiration, something palpable since many of the characters are similar in the series in which it stars. Zendaya. For example, her role as Rue, a teenager who falls hopelessly into drugs and illegal substances after the loss of her father is the mirror of the story that surrounds the character Hofit in Ophoria.

However, for the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson brought up many experiences from his own life such as dealing with mental disorders such as depression and drug use in addition to consulting actresses like Barbie Ferreira who plays Kate Hernandezto include their perception regarding rejection due to their size or the same hunter schafer (Jules) about her experiences as a trans woman.

The murder of the young Israeli inspired the creators of these series as it reflects a society in decline, full of violence and how the characters sink or escape from it through drugs, sex or family support.

Rue’s addictions began to increase after the death of her father

It was also a challenge for Levinson to be able to propose a different plot and with more characters with attractive stories that would catch the viewers who became hooked and became addicted to this HBO Max series during 2 full seasons and that they are still waiting for the journey in the lives of figures like Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) to continue.

In HBO Max’s Euphoria universe, a diverse group of high school students are closely followed as they experience sex, friendships, love, identity and drugs. There is drama, suspense, tension and deaths, so the intensity of the series is only matched by the success it has had around the world.