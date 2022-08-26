“Euphoria”: the resignation of Barbie Ferreira and other news of the third season | SKIP-INTRO

Since hbo max aired the second season of “euphoria”, the rumors of the alleged bad relationship of barbie ferrera with the director Sam Levinson They foreshadowed that the 25-year-old might not be part of the third installment. Half a year later, the same actress confirms her departure from fiction starring Zendaya.

“I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes. I hope that many of you could see yourself in her (for her character of Katherine Hernandez) in the way that I did and that you have enjoyed seeing her in the path of the character that is now hers ”Ferreira wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

“I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys felt it too. I love you, Katherine Hernandez”she added alongside an illustration by her co-star Hunter Schafer (Jules in “Euphoria”).

So far, no member of “Euphoria” has referred to the issue of Ferreira’s resignation and there are no more details about it.

It should be noted that in the second season, there was a notable reduction in Kat’s presence compared to the first season. Back then, the actress herself said: “Kat’s process this season is more internal and mysterious to the audience,” without giving more details.

Looking ahead to season three

On February 28, 2022, season 2 of “euphoria” came to an end but since the 2nd of that same month, HBO confirmed the long-awaited third installment.

In an official statement, Francesca Orsi, vice president of programming for HBO said: “Sam, Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken the second season to extraordinary heights, defying narrative conventions and forms, keeping their heart… We couldn’t be more honored to work with this talented and wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them in season three”.

Rue’s future

In an August interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Zendaya talked about what she would like to see in the third season of “euphoria”.

“I think it would be exciting to explore the high school characters. I want to see how Rue deals with sobriety, how chaotic it could be.” said the actress and then added: “With all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives after high school and what kind of people they want to be.”

“Cassie’s Dark Path”

Sidney Sweeney, For his part, in an interview with Variety in April of this year, he also referred to what he would like to see from his character Cassie in the third season of “Euphoria”.

“There was a little bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying she’s crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate. And she became a little more evil, dark and serious, and not as frantic. I’d love to play with more of that streak within herself”.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in a scene from the second season of “Euphoria.” (Photo: HBO)

Release date

The second season of “euphoria” took more than two years to be released due to the problems caused by the pandemic. The third part is expected to stream in 2023. So far, it is unknown when the recordings will begin or if the script is finished.

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett in “Euphoria.” | Photo: HBO Max

What the third season will have to solve

In the second season we saw the self-destruction of Rue Bennett (Zendaya) due to her drug addiction, the confrontation between Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) for the love of Nate (Jacob Elordi), the drama of Fez (Angus Cloud) that reached its climax with the death of his brother Ashtray, Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) musical, which uncovered many shadows of the characters, including Nate’s dark personality and their twisted relationship with his father Cal (Eric Dane).

The drama is served for the third installment.

-The second season of “euphoria” reached an average of 16.3 million viewers and its last episode had up to 6.6 million people tuning in, becoming the second most watched series on HBO Max behind “Game of Thrones”.

