Euphoria: The series becomes the most watched in the history of HBO Max in Latin America

Following the premiere of the second season finale of the HBO original series and winner of a Emmy, “Euphoria”the production became the most watched content in the history of hbo max in Latin America since the launch of the platform in June 2021.

The series created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendayawhich was recently renewed for a third season, was the favorite of platform users every Sunday, which has quickly made it one of the television phenomena of 2022, along with other stories that have had a great performance on the platform. as the “Peacemaker” and “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”.

“Euphoria” has exceeded expectations in Latin America, highlighting the interest of local audiences for high-quality, innovative productions with complex and relevant narratives. This is reflected in a remarkable conversation every Sunday on social networks, which grew week after week and resulted in multiple trends in Latin America throughout the season.

In “Euphoria,” Zendaya, who was the youngest Emmy winner for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance on the project, plays “rue”a young woman who throughout the two seasons struggles to find hope while dealing with the pressures of love, friendship, loss and addiction.

The series also features must-see performances by Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon “Wanna” Walton. , Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike.

