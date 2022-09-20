Euphoria: the series with Zendaya will not stop at season 3 – News Séries

Euphoria, the series carried by Zendaya, will not stop at season 3. This is the promise made by one of the leaders of HBO who broadcasts the program.

The success of Zendaya at the Emmy Awards seems to have reinforced the HBO channel in the idea of ​​continuing Euphoria beyond season 3, which has already been ordered. Despite bickering behind the scenes between showrunner Sam Levinson and his actresses – notably leading to the departure of Barbie Ferreira (Kat) – the series could last a few more years.

This was revealed by Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, to Deadline. According to the American media, the teams would work on a way to develop the series while its characters will soon finish their school career.

Zendaya herself has made no secret of her desire to play Rue beyond high school. After having relapsed in season 2, the young girl is very far from having settled all her addictions and there are still beautiful things to tell.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer or Sydney Sweeney will take over the management of the sets in March 2023 to shoot the sequel to Euphoria. It will therefore be necessary to wait until 2024 to find Rue, Cassie, Jules and the others.