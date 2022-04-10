Euphoria: the soundtrack for season 2 will be available soon

By Boris S.



While waiting to discover the rest ofEuphoria, it is always possible to pay a visit to Rue by rewatching the sixteen episodes of one of the most famous HBO series. Soon, you will even be able to immerse yourself in East Highland thanks to the soundtrack of season 2. Explanations.

American adaptation of an Israeli series, Euphoria is the work of a talented showrunner named Sam Levinson, himself the son of a great director to whom we owe the cult Rain Man. The first season broadcast in 2019 on the HBO cable network immediately seduced a very large part of the spectators. Teens and adults alike were won over by the intimate and unvarnished exploration of East Highland’s penniless youth caught up in the turmoil of hearts, sex and drugs. Season 2 shot in the midst of a pandemic only arrived on our screens last January, which did not prevent it from attracting double the number of spectators compared to its first season. Faced with this incredible success, HBO was quick to react. A third season was officially announced in February 2022.

Euphoria relies heavily on the talent of its lead actress, Zendaya, who plays a teenage girl struggling with her drug addiction. The outstanding performance of the actress did not fail to be noticed and praised by critics. His success, Euphoria it also owes to its psychedelic atmosphere distilled by the music of the English singer-songwriter Labrinth, whose talent we also appreciated in the soundtrack of the first wonder woman. On Instagram, the musician has just announced very good news: the soundtrack for season 2 ofEuphoria will officially be released on April 22.

Euphoria, forever in hearts and ears

In his Instagram post, Labrinth specifies that the soundtrack of the second season ofEuphoria is already available for pre-order. In particular, there will be songs with the voices of Zendaya and her on-screen partner Angus Cloud, who plays the dealer on the skin’s edge Fezco in the series. The happy holders of the limited edition box set will even be offered a T-shirt bearing the image of the actress… Which they can wear while listening to “ I’m Tired », a music illustrating a scene of hallucination in a church! Remember that in addition to knowing how to play comedy, Zendaya has already pushed the song in a solo album released in 2013, but also in the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman (2018). East Highland definitely has incredible talent!