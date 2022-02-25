“Euphoria”: what time does the end of the second season premiere?

What will happen in the season finale of “Euphoria”? Watch the trailer for episode eight of the second season. (HBO)

The season finale of euphoria will be broadcast on Sunday, February 27 through HBO and the digital platform hbo max. The eighth episode will be the closing of this new installment of the youth drama starring Zendaya and created by Sam Levinson based on an Israeli series of the same name. Although this will not be the definitive conclusion for the story, since it was confirmed that we will see more of the series in the future, a whirlwind of emotions is expected for the next broadcast of the chapter.

Along with the Emmy winner, the main cast is made up of Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, colman sunday and alanna ubbach. Behind the scenes, Levinson is the mastermind behind the direction and narrative development of the fictional plot he brought to the small screen by reminding him of his own experience with drugs as a young man.

Zendaya returned to her leading role in the role of Rue Bennett in the television fiction created by Sam Levinson. (HBO)

What time will the season 2 finale premiere?

The eighth episode of the second season of euphoria It can be seen from the night of Sunday, February 27 by television signal HBO and the catalog streaming from hbo max. Know here the premiere time, according to your country:

Argentina 11:00 p.m.

Mexico 8:00 p.m.

Peru 9:00 p.m.

Colombia 9:00 p.m.

Chile 11:00 p.m.

Bolivia 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay 11:00 p.m.

Paraguay 10:00 p.m.

Lexi’s work (Maude Apatow) surprised viewers with its realism in recounting situations from her life. (HBO)

what happened in euphoria Until now

Last Sunday, we saw Lexi (Apatow) present her play Our Life, inspired by the real dynamics she has with her family, her friends, and school. Loaded with an impressive budget and highly engaging performances, audiences wowed, including Rue (Zendaya), Maddie (Demie), Kat (Ferreira), Jules (Schafer) and her own mother, Suze (Ubach). However, the effect was not the same for her sister, Cassie (Sweeney), and Nate (Elordi); The latter ended up leaving in a rage when he saw that he was represented by his actor’s peer, Ethan (Abrams), with a homoerotic tone when recreating moments of his sports life with the American football team.

When Cassie goes after him, Nate ends his relationship with her once again and asks her to take all of her belongings from home. She goes to the bathroom and wipes away her tears as she looks at herself in the mirror, and a smile forms on her face again as she walks back out and heads back to the auditorium. We see her have a very disturbing expression through the door, so it would indicate that she has reached the peak of her and is completely angry with Lexi after seeing the staging. On the other hand, the young woman is receiving the applause of the audience.

The teen series will eventually return for a third season. (HBO)

The preview of the end of the second season of euphoria her sister was shown to explode on her in full view of everyone present, and will likely be defended by her close friends in the face of Cassie’s psychotic break. What will happen to Rue? Will she be able to resume her relationship with Jules? There are no clues yet if the protagonist will return to rehabilitation or if she will revive the romance between her and her ex-girlfriend, we just have to wait to see how everything is resolved next February 27 on HBO.

