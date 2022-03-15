Euphoria: Where we can see more of the acting work of the young revelation Javon Walton

If there is something that makes Euphoria stand out from the rest of the most talked about productions of the last few years, it is the incorporation of a talented and young main cast. While some are familiar faces in the business, for others it was their first acting experience, as is the case with Javon Walton.

March 14, 2022 11:20 p.m.

euphoria It has become one of the most acclaimed teen dramas of recent times, with an impressive fan base that has positioned it as one of the most talked about and controversial series of the moment. Especially since its main cast is made up of very young performers, whose magnificent performances in difficult scenes have catapulted them to the level of world-famous stars. One of these new actors that stands out is undoubtedly Javon Waltonin charge of giving life to ashtray in the series.

Euphoria: Javon Walton stole the show as Ashtray

Featuring well-known acting stars and some newcomer performers, creator Sam Levinson’s Euphoria premiered in 2019 on HBO as a free adaptation of the production of Israeli origin of the same name. It revolves around the addicted life of a 17-year-old girl named Rue, played by the famous singer and actress Zendaya, along with her group of friends who have mostly grown up in dysfunctional families.

The impressive launch of its second season in January of this year 2022, showed the plot of Euphoria in a much darker, more intense and controversial level, in which without a doubt Ashtray’s arc submitted by Javon Walton was the most amazing of all . Although from the first season As stood out as a very complex role of a psychopathic teenager, younger brother and assistant to the dealer Fezco (played by Angus Cloud), it was in the second installment where Javon really stole the show, especially in the shocking dramatic twist of the last episode.

With many unanswered questions about what really happened with Ashtray, and taking into account that the third season of Euphoria will probably take time to come to light due to the care with which its creator writes and develops each scene; Javon Walton fans have no choice but to start looking for other projects in which the 15-year-old actor (born July 22, 2006) appears.

Although Javon has a very short professional career as a performer, since Euphoria was his first formal job, he can also be seen in Utopia premiered in 2020 by Amazon Prime as a science fiction and suspense series that, unfortunately, only lasted one season and in which the teenager plays Grant Bishop. Adapted by director/screenwriter Gillian Flynn, it revolves around a group of young adults and a boy who investigate a cult underground comic book, which marks them as the target of a shadowy organization and engages them in a dangerous mission to save to the world.

In the film Samartian Javon Walton plays Sam Cleary

Another of Javon Walton’s works is his long-awaited appearance in the third season of the famous science fiction series, The Umbrella Academy, scheduled to premiere on the Netflix platform on June 22. After almost two years of absence, the adaptation of the superhero comic book written by Gerard Way, returns to the screen with its usual cast, but this time with the addition of the rising star of Euphoria in a role that its producers did not They have wanted to give details yet.

Although Javon lent his voice to bring to life pugsley addams in the animated film The Addams Family 2 alongside famous Hollywood stars like Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Bill Hader and Snoop Dogg. His real debut will be on the big screen with Silvester Stallone, in the superhero film Samaritan scheduled to premiere in August this year. Javon Walton interprets Sam Cleary and revolves around a young boy who discovers that the superhero everyone admired and thought dead after an epic battle twenty years ago might still be alive.