‘Euphoria’: Why has Zendaya never done a nude in the HBO Max series? – series news

One of the recurring themes throughout the two seasons of “Euphoria” on HBO Max is sexuality. We’re used to seeing endless nude scenes though… Zendaya hasn’t done a single one so far, why?

If there is something that characterizes euphoriaseries created by Sam Levinson, is to be open to issues of sexuality and drug addiction among young people. This same thing has made us accustomed as spectators to seeing numerous scenes with explicit nudity. Although this seems commonplace, it is not at all for Rue Bennett, a character played by Zendaya.

The topic has reached multiple forums where staunch fans of the HBO Max series began to theorize about it. “It’s strange that all the other actors are willing to get naked and participate in explicit sexual scenes, but Zendaya – the lead actress – is not”wrote a user in Reddit.

Zendaya hasn’t performed a single nude scene in the two seasons of ‘Euphoria’.



There are even those who resorted to exemplifying this situation to through the first episode of the second seasonwhere Fezco (Angus Cloud), Ashtray (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton) and, of course, Rue, are forced by a couple of dealers to take off their clothes in order to search for weapons or microphones.

Everyone seems to accept after the threat, but Rue has a different deal and when it seems that Zendaya would have to face a nudity challenge, the camera looks only at her facial expressions. And once again, the protagonist eluded this aspect that, for many, might not be important, but that has undoubtedly generated interest.

HBO Max has officially renewed ‘Euphoria’ for a third season.



Although not revealed through an official report, the fandom attributes these production decisions to contractual clauses that protect Zendaya from any explicit scenes. This without forgetting that, before getting involved in the first season of Euphoria, she still maintained a profile as a Disney girl, which could be affected by participating in this drama.

“But that’s part of Rue’s character. She’s not comfortable with her body and she doesn’t like to get naked in front of everyone.”, claimed a netizen theorizing about the nudity that, so far, Zendaya has not experienced. Do you think Sam Levinson has made the right decision to exclude Zendaya from her numerous sex scenes in Euphoria?