Euphoria: Will Zendaya continue in the series? This is the position of HBO Max

Although hbo max confirmed that the serieseuphoria” will have a third season, fans questioned whether the series directed by Sam Levinson should continue, after it was accused that the series encourages drug use and glorifies the actions of its main character “Rue”, played by Zendayawho through their networks shared his position on the plot, highlighting that the intention of the story is to reflect on the problems that afflict young people and how an issue such as drug addiction should be approached with sensitivity from fiction.

Such facts were questioned Casey Bloys, HBO content director, who in an interview with TVLine explained what the future of “Euphoria” would be and if its main star, Zendaya, will continue in the project even with the third season confirmed, to advance thus in the adaptation is made of the original series coming from Israel.

“I’ll let Sam Levinson and Zendaya talk about it. I am very excited about what they have planned for the third season. So I’ll leave it to them. I will say that, in general, we trust what they want to do with these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way,” said Casey Bloys.

The director of HBO reaffirmed the intentions of the platform to continue with the project after the good reception it has had beyond positioning itself as one of the most viewed content on the HBO Max streaming platform, as he stressed that “Euphoria” could not imagine without the acting performance of Zendaya, who is part of the main film franchises such as Marvel and recently with “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve.

“It’s hard to imagine doing the show without her, but again, that would be something she and Sam would discuss,” said Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer.

The final episode of the second season of “Euphoria” will be integrated into the HBO Max catalog next Sunday, February 27 and is expected to equal or exceed the rating it achieved in its penultimate episode, which despite being released in the middle of the Super Bowl game achieved an audience of 5.1 million viewers during its first hours of transmission.









