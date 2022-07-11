Entertainment

‘Euphoria’: Will Zendaya Direct a Season 3 Episode?

Considered a time behind the camera for an episode of season 2 of the HBO phenomenon, Zendaya could make her directorial debut on a chapter of the third season.

Euphoria is one of the most important series of recent years. Its (long-awaited) second season also shattered audience records last January and established itself as the second most watched show on the HBO channel, behind the unbeatable Game Of Thrones.

Due to her immense involvement in the work written by Sam Levinson, its main actress and producer, Zendaya, initially wanted to direct episode 6 of season 2, titled A Thousand Little Trees of Bloodbut that ultimately couldn’t happen, as she explained to Vogue Italia in comments reported by Indiewire: “It’s funny, I was supposed to direct episode 6, then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately I couldn’t do it this time. I wanted to take the time to do it the right way. So probably for the next season”.

A first feature film?

If it does, it will be the 25-year-old actress’s behind-the-camera debut. Zendaya has already expressed the wish to become a director. In December 2021, she confided to the Collider: “the idea of ​​trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not playing, I’m just here trying to learn”. The actress would like to tell “a simple love story about two black girls. […] I would love a coming of age story where weird and funny things happen, like when any young person is trying to figure out who they are.

Will Zendaya make her directorial debut in season 3 ofEuphoria before embarking on a feature film? Case to follow, but on our side, it’s a big yes!

