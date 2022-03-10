‘Euphoria’: Zendaya and Alexa Demie appeared in this canceled Netflix series – TV6 News

Who’d say! The two biggest stars of the “Euphoria” cast crossed paths in a canceled Netflix production years before making it big with the troubled teen series.

Zendaya and Alexa Demie They are now referents of audiovisual pop culture thanks to Euphoria, an HBO Max original series in which they have played Rue and Maddy, respectively. You may not fully understand what the story is about (we might as well be weird if you haven’t been told it on Twitter), but both actresses have developed an international fandom that grows with each episode of the second season. However, back in 2019 they appeared in a series that was unfairly canceled by Netflix.

Zendaya won the Emmy in 2020 for her portrayal of a drug-addicted girl who is still burdened with the death of her father.. The role of Rue fell to her at the perfect time, when she was looking to shed the Disney girl stereotype that had made her successful. It has now been confirmed that euphoria It will have a third season and, without a doubt, it is because of the impact that she and her co-stars have had on the audience.

In 2019, Netflix decided to cancel one of the best science fiction series in its catalog.



She and Alexa Demie, who has already launched her singing career, both appeared on the Netflix sci-fi series The OA. Starring Brit Marling, the streaming giant’s original production won praise from fans of the genre, due to its gripping story. However, after two seasons, The OA was canceled much to the surprise of fans and celebrities.

Zendaya played Fola in ‘The OA’.



Although they did not give an official version of why, the specialized media assure that this is common with original Netflix projects that they don’t accumulate enough fandom to sustain themselves for more than two seasons. The statement was so sudden and unexpected that one follower started a hunger strike outside the streaming service’s offices in Los Angeles; others organized a collection to raise a showcase in Times Square that would convince the executives to continue the story.

Zendaya played in the second season of The OA to Fola, a puzzle enthusiast who existed in an alternate dimension, who had to solve a great mystery about the meaning of human life. While he was not a leading man, Fola was an important supporting cast character in developing the role of Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Alexa Demie was Ingrid in an episode of the second season of ‘The OA’.



Alexa Demie also appeared in the second season. These goddesses shared a set without knowing that they would succeed that same year on HBO Max! Demie’s participation as Ingrid was not as relevant and only received credit for the episode titled “Treasure Island”in which OA finds out what happened to his friends at the hands of Hap (Jason Isaacs).

Life was not so kind to Zendaya or Alexa Demie, much less to fans of The OA. Nevertheless, euphoria He let us see the great actresses that are both young. The final episode of the second season of the production created by Sam Levinson premieres this Sunday, February 27 through HBO Max, at 8pm, Mexico time..