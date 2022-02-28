“Euphoria”: Zendaya and the productions in which she participated before her time in the HBO series

Zendaya started her singing career when she was a teenager. Her first role was in the series “At full rhythm”, playing Rocky Blue, giving her popularity. She is now a great actress who has participated in different films, among them are “The Great Showman”, “Smallfoot” and her latest success, the series “euphoria“. The young actress does not have a large catalog, but in which she has belonged she has managed to stand out.

Productions in which Zendaya has participated

“dune”

This film is an adaptation of a book where zendaya plays Chani, who was not as relevant in the first installment, however, fans know that in the following installments, the character of Zendaya will take an important role and will be part of the main cast.

“black ish“

This series of Zendaya had the largest audience compared to his other productions. Her participation was highlighted in the second season, where she played the best friend of Dre’s daughter.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Zendaya He had a less relevant role in this film, however, MJ pleasantly surprised his fans and even critics praised him.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Zendaya he is no longer a supporting character, he becomes part of Spider-Man’s supporting main characters. In this installment Peter Parker and MJ have a romantic relationship, this being one of the parts that fans and critics loved the most.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

It was the most successful movie of the year 2021. The character MJ who plays Zendaya In this new installment, he teams up with Ned and Spider-Man to face and fight against the villains of the multiverse.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Zendaya is the voice of Lola Bunny, she participated alongside LeBron James, who would take the lead role. Criticism was not good for this film, since it was classified as not very original.

“Smallfoot”

It was released in 2018, and in this film Zendaya plays the role of the love interest of a yeti, who does not believe that human beings exist.

“Malcolm and Marie”

It belongs to the Netflix platform. The plot of this film tells how John David is waiting to hear the critics’ response to his latest film, while Marie, his girlfriend, thinks the film is based on her.

“the great showman“

This film tells the story of PT Barnum and how he created the most famous circus in the world. Zendaya is also part of the cast playing one of the best characters, in addition, her talent for singing influenced her a lot.

