Euphoria: Zendaya asked to change the ending to give Rue some hope

The second season of Euphoria is about to end, a large part of the eight episodes of the HBO Max series have been based on showing the drug addiction of Rue, a character from Zendaya, and the consequences he has had to face. If something characterizes the story made by Sam Levinson, it is that it teaches things as they are, social problems, substance abuse, betrayals, toxic relationships, fears, etc., are interpreted with great realism.

The main character, Rue, struggles with her drug addiction from the beginning, but the actress admitted to the media outlet ‘The Cut’ that the end of the second season of euphoria she had changed herself to give her role a more optimistic ending. Zendaya She said that near the end of recording the series, both she and Sam Levinson realized that they could not allow Rue to stay that way.

The last episode of Euphoria will be decisive for the future of Rue

During the same interview, Zendaya commented that Rue needs to have some hope in her life, so it wasn’t fair that she ended up feeling like a bad person: “Episode eight is where we’ll see that feeling of redemption, that you’re not the worst thing you’ve ever done. I think that anyone who suffers the same as her deserves it”.

In an encounter with another medium, Zendaya confessed how hard it had been to flesh out a character as intense as Rue, she admits that she became scared by how hard the feelings of the role were, “It was very intense and scary to tackle, and obviously it was incredibly emotionally draining, but also physically. Also, I care about Rue and it made her feel pain, “were his words to EW. Lastly, he stated that it was very important to her that there be “a light at the end of the tunnel“.

Will someone die in the last episode of the second season of Euphoria?

According to what has been seen in the first 7 chapters of euphoria and the advances that HBO has published, it is speculated that in episode 8 there will be a death, however, it is not very clear who it could be, those who are most likely to have this fate are Ashtray and Fezco.

