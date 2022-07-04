Euphoria: Zendaya confides in the pressure generated by the role of Rue, a drug addicted and bipolar teenager

L American actress – true Gen Z icon – Zendaya, stars as Rue Bennett in the teenage drama Euphoria, a performance that will earn her a Best Actress award at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Since the year 2019, Zendaya – Super star American – portrays the character of Rue Bennett in the drama series Euphoria. A cynical 17-year-old teenager, Rue is a drug addict who throughout the series tries to battle her addiction, anxiety, and bipolarity. Despite her apparent apathy, she is a deeply empathetic, sensitive, and sociable character who has made Zendaya an iconic figure of her generation—a responsibility from which a lot of pressure stems. She explains : ” It’s strange, it’s something we try to be aware of, but at the same time, we try not to think about it, so as not to get carried away. It’s a role that can be intimidating and confusing because it makes you feel like you’re under pressure because you want to do things right, to make a lot of people proud. That being said, I feel a tremendous sense of gratitude to be in this position.. »

Zendaya – the youngest winner to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards for the role of Rue – continues, speaking to Vogue Italy: Sometimes being an actress makes me feel a little silly, because after all, it’s about making a living pretending to be someone else. But then I think about the stories we tell and why they matter. In the case of Euphoria, for example, there are so many people who have written to me to let me know that they recognize themselves in the way the series deals with issues such as the feeling of loss, addiction, pain, mental illness and fighting it all. People find points of contact with the characters that I have the chance to embody and that creates a strong bond between them and me. »

Season 2 of Euphoria – released in January 2022 – is available on HBO.