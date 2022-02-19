Euphoria: Zendaya will not participate in the third season of the HBO Max series? | Cinema and series

After confirming that Euphoria will have season 3, more than one wonders what will happen to Rue, Zendaya’s character.

The series has become one of the most acclaimed series of HBO. With the story, characters and cinematographic style that it presents to us, the production has won over several fans around the world who are waiting to know what will happen to the protagonist.

HBO’s Euphoria starring Zendaya. Photo: HBO

Who is Rue in Euphoria?

rue is a 17-year-old girl suffering from drug addiction and in recovery, all while struggling to find her place in the world. Coming out of rehab, the teen has no intention of staying clean, and she constantly struggles to understand what the future holds, until she meets Julesthe eclectic and intriguing new girl in town.

Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. Photo: HBO

Who is Zendaya?

Zendaya is an actress, singer, and dancer. She began what is today a successful career in the studies of Disney Channel, where he debuted as Rocky Blue on the show Shake it up. Her dancing and singing skills, cultivated since she was a child, earned the California-born actress a position in youth productions that served as a catapult to reach Hollywood.

Zendaya in a photo shoot. Photo: Owner

What other jobs can we see Zendaya in?

Zendaya has become an acclaimed Hollywood actress on her way to stardom. All the characters that she has brought to life have been able to demonstrate how multifaceted she is. Some of the works where we can see her are: Dune, along with Timothée Chalamet, as Anne Wheeler; The Great Showman, alongside Hugh Jackman; Spiderman, where she met her current partner Tom Holland, and many more.

Zendaya in her different roles. Photo: Owner

Zendaya’s Instagram

Zendaya has a profile on Instagram under the username: Zendaya. It also has 3,525 publications and more than 129 million followers.

Zendaya’s Instagram account. Photo: Zendaya

Will Rue appear in the third season of Euphoria?

HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys spoke to TV Line about Zendaya’s future on the show mentioning that it was very difficult to schedule shoots with her due to the actress’ tight schedule. However, in the end, the creator confirmed the following: “She will be in season 3″.

Euphoria third season confirmed. Photo: Owner

How many seasons will Euphoria have?

So far, Euphoria has two seasons and a spin off of the character Rue. Likewise, HBO has already confirmed the third installment of the series, which is scheduled to be released in 2023.