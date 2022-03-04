Euphoria: Zendaya, will she be in Season 3 as Rue? | HBO Max series | nnda nnlt | FAME

Zendaya She is an American actress, singer and model who began her artistic career in the Disney Channel production “Shake It Up”. She is currently 25 years old and is recognized worldwide for her participation in different movies and series What “euphoria”, where she is the protagonist.

In the HBO program, the American plays Rue Bennetta 17-year-old struggling with her drug addiction, as well as having depression and be diagnosed with OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), anxiety and bipolar disorder.

The teen drama based on the Israeli series of the same name began broadcasting its second season on January 9, getting a good reception from the public, who are eager to know how the story of the most rebellious teenagers on television will continue. Given this, the question arises if the character of Zendaya will continue in a future installment. Find out all the details below.

Zendaya is the protagonist of “Euphoria”. In the teen drama she plays Rue Bennett, the protagonist of the story (Photo: HBO Max)

WILL RUE BE IN SEASON 3 OF “EUPHORIA”?

CaseyBloysdirector of content for HBO, spoke to TVLine about Zendaya’s future on the show. Because the actress maintains a tight schedule, she was asked if she saw it possible to make a new installment without Rue as the center of the plot:

“It’s hard to imagine doing [el] show without her, but then again, that would be something [para] that she and Sam discussed”, expressed the director, announcing that a decision of that caliber would be discussed between Zendaya and Samuel Levinsoncreator and screenwriter of “Euphoria”.

Likewise, he confirmed the presence of the one born in California: “She will be in season 3.”

The second season of “Euphoria” has become a resounding success (Photo: HBO)

HOW MANY SEASONS WILL “EUPHORIA” HAVE?

Previously, Bloys talked about how long he will have to live the HBO series admitting that it will not be as extensive as the fans want, this is because the actors are several years older than the role they characterize.

“I don’t think you want 30-somethings playing [adolescentes]”, expressed about it.

Cassie, Maddy and Kat in an episode of “Euphoria” (Photo: HBO Max)

WOULD THE THIRD SEASON OF “EUPHORIA” BE THE LAST?

Noting that the drama would not continue for much longer due to the appearance of its current cast of actors, the director gave some insight as to whether season three could be the last:

“I’ll let Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about [eso]. I am very excited about what you have planned [para la temporada 3]. So I’ll leave that to them. I will say that, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way”.

WHO ARE ZENDAYA’S PARENTS?

Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Coleman are the parents of Zendaya, who met during the 90s. At that time Coleman already had five children with his first commitment, while for Stoermer the protagonist of “Euphoria” would be his firstborn. The couple married in 2008, when the actress was 12 years old, but the marriage did not last long and they separated in 2016.

ZENDAYA’S SCARS AND BRUISES IN “EUPHORIA”

Zendaya told EW about the day they shot the impressive intervention scene from “Euphoria” season 2 episode 5. The sequence sees Rue being confronted by her mother (Nika King) and her sister (Storm Reid), who discover that she has taken drugs again, and this time not just marijuana. It is a hard scene, where they yell, cry and hit each other.

“It was so intense and scary to tackle and obviously incredibly taxing emotionally, but also physically. It was a very hard day. I mean, I hit myself. I still have some scars on my legs and some bruises”Zendaya revealed. “I care about Rue and I hate when she’s in pain. I think, in this whole episode, there’s a lot of pain that comes to the surface and also intersects with her isolation, which is extremely painful physically.”he added. READ MORE HERE

