‘Euphoria’: Zendaya would debut as a director in the third season

One of the most exciting moments in the world of entertainment this year was the premiere of the second season of ‘euphoria‘, something that all the fans were waiting for after two years. This HBO series has given the opportunity to Zendayaand the rest of the cast, to be more successful in the industry.

Although the third installment of ‘Euphoria’ is scheduled for 2024, the American actress continues to reap success, in addition to the fact that she is already seen as an icon of fashion and style today.

Meanwhile, many wonder what is coming for the next season of the series that portrays youth and drugs, and a new fact that is making headlines right now is that Zendaya wants to direct one of the new episodes.

The singer also appears in the most recent edition of fashion Italy and in the interview he confessed his interest in directing, something that had already been sounding to him for a long time.

“It’s funny, I was supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it this time.”, expressed the 25-year-old about the possibility they gave her in the second season, but as she says, it was not finally achieved.

“I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way so probably next season”, added the celebrity.

Zendaya and the new cover of Vogue Italia

On the cover of the renowned magazine, Zendaya wears a chiffon dress with Valentino crystals, was photographed by Elizaveta Porodina and was styled by Law Roach, her trusted stylist and one of the judges of the HBO contest, ‘Legendary ‘.

“What a dream to star in this cover, thank you very much Vogue Italia for inviting me,” said the famous woman when she saw the materialized story.

“At 25 years old, Zendaya has become the portrait of our generation and for the first time she stars on a cover of Vogue Italia,” the magazine began narrating on its official Instagram account.

“Asked if she ever thought about writing history while going to bed, she replies: ‘I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because, without the women of the past, especially women iconic black women who have done what I have done before, could not exist in this space. So with each new achievement, with each new thing that I learn, I hope that I can be part of paying for that and I hope that it will be easier for the next person”, added Vogue Italia.