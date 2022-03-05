Euphoria: Zendaya’s best movies and series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Disney

Before starring in Euphoria, Zendaya had already become one of the most sought-after performers by the big producers in the entertainment industry. Proof of this is the successful artistic career that she has been able to build from herself participating in the world of cinema and television to this day.

At just 25 years old (born September 1, 1996), Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, better known worldwide as Zendayais an American actress, singer, model and producer who, among the many awards she has received, holds the title of being the youngest performer to win an Emmy Award for Best Dramatic Actress, received in 2020 thanks to her magnificent personification de Rue in the successful and controversial youth series HBO euphoria.

Her performance in Euphoria brought Zendaya recognition from the entertainment industry.

Something that did not surprise his fans, taking into account his extensive artistic career in blockbusters and famous film productions and interesting series, which can be enjoyed on many of the major international streaming platforms, here we show you some of the most outstanding.