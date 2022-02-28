“Euphoria”: Zendaya’s best series and movies

Zendaya has become one of the young actresses of the moment and is that she does not stop participating in one success after another. The last of them is the second season of Euphoria and it has already become a boom among young people and adults. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we will tell you which were her best series and her films.

shake it up

The first series in which he was seen Zendaya It was in Shake It Up, a production broadcast on the Disney Channel. The actress played Raquel ‘Rocky’ Blue and along with Bella Thorne, Cecilia ‘CeCe’ Jones, were the protagonists.

Agent K.C.

In this children’s series, Zendaya plays KC, a teenager who is very knowledgeable in math, but becomes a spy after discovering that her parents are.

The OA

The OA is an American mystery and drama series that was released in 2016 through the Netflix streaming platform. In the production, the actress plays a character named Fola.

euphoria

As expected, this list should be euphoria because so far it is one of his most successful participations. In the series, Zendaya plays Rue, a young woman who has a drug problem.

the great showman

the great showman is a film released in 2017, in which Zendaya plays Anne Wheeler, one of the acrobats who had an affair with Phillip Carlyle.

Spiderman

Another of the great productions in which he participated Zendaya was the trilogy of Spiderman movies, which starred Tom Holland.