Euphoria’s Colman Domingo Reacts to Barbie Ferreira Exit Rumors

Denying the drama. Colman Domingo heard the rumors surrounding Barbie Ferreira get out of Euphoria – and he would like everyone to calm down.

“I don’t think there’s really any drama there. I think people do more drama than they actually are,” Domingo, 52, exclusively told We Weekly at the Creative Coalition TV Humanitarian Awards on Sunday, September 11. “It’s an ensemble show and I think it was moving forward creatively.”

The model, 25, who played Kat Hernandez in the teen drama, announced last month that she would be leaving the show.

“After four years of embodying Kat’s most special and enigmatic character, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I hope many of you can see yourself in her like me and that she brings you joy to see her journey to the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you can feel it.

Ferreira’s surprising departure comes months later The daily beast released a report that speculated about Pregnant star and creator Sam Levinson had a falling out, which led to the actress leaving the set.

Domingo, who portrayed Ali Muhammed on the HBO series’ second season, explained that despite false claims of behind-the-scenes drama, there was “nothing that actually happened” between Ferreira and Levinson. , 37, who surprisingly helped him. early release.

“I think people like to turn it into something more when it’s actually you know some storylines emerge, some things recede,” he revealed to We. “Things get bigger, some things get smaller, and it’s just about telling stories.”

The Pennsylvania native also shared that the Nope The star’s departure made it more of “something that was never nothing”, noting that in many cases it’s simply because people are “open to other opportunities”.

While Ferreira could separate from Euphoria, Domingo is just getting started. The actor, who just won a 2022 Emmy for his role as Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) 12-step sponsor, only wants to delve deeper into who Ali’s character is as the show progresses.

“I would love to see more of Ali’s story one way or another. I would love to see what he looks like compared to Rue,” he shared. “How is he at home?” How is it dated? What does he eat? What is his life about? How did he become this man who sits in front of Rue and tries to inspire her?

Domingo and Zendaya, 26 – who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress this year – won critical acclaim in December 2021 for their Euphoria Special Christmas “Problems don’t last forever”. The bottle episode features Ali and a distraught Rue as she nears self-destruction following her breakup with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

“Zendaya called me [after I won the Emmy]. [She] FaceTime texted me and she was on the verge of tears. We support each other a lot. It’s truly a love fest with the cast and crew. All the creators of this one, they really are the best in the business,” Domingo said of his on-screen family.

While the lincoln star couldn’t share any details about what’s in store for the teen drama, he promised season 3 would be nothing short of “amazing.”

“Sam has such an inventive mind and I think when you find out what it is, he’ll try to pull the rug out of you a bit,” he revealed.