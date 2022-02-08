Euro 2028, UK and Ireland for a joint bid

The five national federations are proposing to host the European Championship scheduled in six years: with a World view

United and compact as has rarely happened. All the nations belonging to Great Britain, plus Ireland, have submitted a joint bid to host the 2028 European Championship. From England to Northern Ireland, from Scotland to Wales. And Ireland. It would possibly be an unprecedented assignment for the number of venues, in an edition that is not proposed as itinerant as the last one that saw the triumph of Italy.

Surprisingly – The proposal was not expected, both because the deadline for submission expires on 23 March and because the British government had initially approved the plan to host the 2030 World Cup. However, the possibility of obtaining the European Championship was considered more concrete, with the hope of being able to become the seat of the world exhibition in the future. For this the Football Association commissioned a feasibility study, considering the impact on the political and economic context, which was successful. UEFA will announce its decision in September 2023, while the next edition in 2024 will be held in Germany.

The press release – “The cost of a European tournament is much lower and the potential benefits can be realized much sooner,” reads the official note of the five federations. “It would be an honor and a privilege to host the 2028 European together and welcome the whole continent. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to bring about positive change and leave an important legacy to our communities. We believe that the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and the entire European football movement something special, which will produce an unforgettable experience for the teams and the fans. “

