Euro 7, discussion postponed to July

The horizon imagined last year, for the entry into force of the new homologation cycle, was the third quarter of 2025. Constructors theoretically agree, because the 4-year period was considered sufficient for a technical adaptation of families of heat engines.

Four years to adapt

With the postponement to July of the adoption of the values ​​on future polluting emissions, declined for cars, vans and heavy vehicles, an equal amount of time available to the automotive industry would mean postpone the effective entry into force of the Euro 7 standard to 2026.

Green lobbyists are also unhappy with the delays, who ask Europe to take swift action to take over the new Euro 6 homologation cycle, with respect to which the specific values ​​on the types of pollutants will be much more restrictive.

Cleaner and more expensive engines to make

This will cause manufacturers to be asked for a technical adaptation of the heat engines currently on the scene. Adjustment that will bring gods costs for carrying out the treatment of pollutantsalready today with very complex systems and the introduction of particulate filters also on petrol, with very rare exceptions, such as some Mazda engines.

On the production costs of engines for thermal cars, on the list prices. This could trigger cascading consequences on models of the lower segments, the convenience of which to be produced could be exceeded from an intersection of production costs with those of electric models. All theoretically, on the basis of a constant decrease in the price per kilowatt / hour of batteries.

Breakeven point on the upside

The more expensive the thermal cars, the less the electric ones, however, the crossing point of the two lines appears to be destined to rise compared to the current phase. This too is envisaged as a risky passage towards a mobility poverty which has been much discussed with the horizon shifted to the transition towards full electric.

Returning to the postponement of the adoption of the values ​​linked to Euro 7, a spokesperson for the European institutions commented to Autonews Europe: “It is important to ensure thorough preparation of this proposal. Based on the analyzes carried out so far, the Commission is working to present a solid proposal by the end of July “.