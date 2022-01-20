Euro area inflation at 5%, never so high. Lagarde (ECB): “Prices will slow down in 2022. No monetary tightening in sight”

The European statistical institute Eurostat confirmed that last December inflation in the euro area stood at 5%, the highest value since the beginning of its surveys in 1997. The data is in line with the preliminary estimate released on January 7th. At the level of individual countries, the greatest tensions on consumer prices are found in Spain (6.6%), Germany (5.7%) and the Netherlands (6.4%). The values ​​of the indices of France (3.4%) and Portugal (2.8%). Italy in the middle with inflation at 4.2%. However, today a new signal is coming from Germany on inflationary tensions. The index of producer prices, which tends to anticipate the trend in consumer prices, jumped in December by 5% compared to November, well above the expected increase of 0.8%. Outside the European Union yesterday the data of the Great Britain again with record values ​​in December. Inflation hit 5.4%, a level it hadn’t seen since 30 years. Compared to the previous month, prices have risen by an average of 0.5%.

The President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, reiterated today that prices will stabilize and then fall from 2022. Lagarde therefore ruled out imminent changes in monetary policy in the short term. “We consider that during the year 2022 (prices, ed.) Will stabilize and gradually decrease over the course of the year”; he said, adding that this drop should continue in 2023 and 2024. For her, a rate hike as envisaged by the Fed in the US to contain inflation would have dire consequences in Europe. “I hope that monetary policy will be a shock absorber for the crisis and above all not a brake on growth,” said Lagarde. Finally, the president of the ECB hoped for the creation of a “common European budgetary capacity. As for the stability pact: “I think the rules will return, it seems clear to me, because Europe is a club and there the euro area is even more so because we share the same currency. In a club, there are rules, every member must respect them. “