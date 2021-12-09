Euro Ncap: 11 models in the crash test. Excellent results with two exceptions

Crash tests represent the fundamental test bench for assessing the level of safety that a vehicle is able to guarantee both to car occupants and to pedestrians. In a nutshell, this is the function of the impact tests to which the cars are subjected, they are destructive tests, since they necessarily involve damage to the vehicle in simulating a series of accidents that occur daily on the roads around the world. world. In Europe, the Euro Ncap (European New Car Assessment Program) tests the safety of vehicles by issuing a rating expressed in stars, from one to five depending on the result. In this latest round of crash tests and safety assessments of 2021 for Euro Ncap, eleven models were tested, ranging from small cars to large crossover cars. Of the eleven models tested, seven obtained the five stars representing the highest marks, four stars instead for two others. Disappointing results for two other electric ones, one even with zero stars.

“This new series of Euro Ncap tests – said the president of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani – shows that when manufacturers decide to invest in safety (especially by installing efficient Adas systems as standard) this gains us. vice versa, new technologies are old or absent, the safety level of vehicles suffers “.