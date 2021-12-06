Euro, the ECB wants the new banknotes and a physicist Corriere.it will “design” them for Italy

If you knew how to draw…. He jokes about Fabio Beltram, full professor of Physics of Matter at the Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa (of which he was also rector from 2010 to 2016), called by the European Central Bank to redesign the new euro banknotes by 2024. More than drawing in fact , be part of the consultation group that will have the task of pre-selecting and presenting a series of new topics to the ECB’s governing council to give a new look to euro banknotes. Euro banknotes will always be part of our lives – explained the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde -. They are a tangible and visible symbol of our cohesion in Europe, especially in times of crisis. After twenty years, it is time to renew the appearance of our banknotes so that European citizens of all ages and backgrounds can recognize themselves in them.

To start the restyling process, the bank will establish a collaboration with European citizens which should continue until the final decision is adopted in 2024. A redesign process that began with the establishment of focus groups in charge of collecting the ideas of citizens throughout the Eurozone regarding possible themes for future banknotes. A consultation group, made up of an expert from each country in the area, will pre-select and then present a series of new topics to the ECB’s governing council. And our expert is Professor Beltram. A physicist. Why? Well apart from being a physicist, I have been the extraordinary commissioner of two cultural domus, I have been director of the normal school and therefore I have had to deal with various disciplines, it may be that the diversity and multiplicity of interests is appreciated.



The members of the consultation group, appointed by the ECB on a proposal from the national central banks in the Eurozone, they are specialists in various disciplines, from history to natural and social sciences, from visual arts to technology. The design of the euro banknotes currently in circulation inspired by the theme “Epochs and styles of Europe”, represented by windows, portals and bridges. What about the future? I don’t know, I use a credit card more than anything else – Professor Beltram jokes – however we have the first meeting on Thursday and we will know something more. What is certain that I will try to give space to scientific culture, and among other things in these times of novax I think is even more important.

