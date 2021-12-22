Euro, twenty years later: the price rush in the Altroconsumo survey. Coffee + 124%, half the price is spent on a pc

I study:; bread increased by 82%, coffee by 124%

There is fresh bread, which has increased by 82% in twenty years (on average from 2 to almost 4 euros per kilo), and there is the cup of coffee at the bar, which has grown by 124% (from 46 cents to over one euro) . Going out for the classic pizza with a drink means spending 76% more than in 2001 (9.7 euros against 5.5) and starting the gas heating means paying 173% more, turning on the electric oven 360% more. pi. The ticket for city buses and metr increased by 126% (from 77 cents, 1,500 lire, to 1.75 euros, the average of Rome, Milan, Genoa, Bologna and Turin). And the price of gasoline increased by 75%, that of diesel by 87%. Even refrigerators have risen a lot: + 67%, double the inflation which in 2001-2021 was 33%.

On the other hand, the price of notebooks (-48%) and microwave ovens (-51%) collapsed. The prices of espresso coffee machines and washing machines also dropped (both -31%), dishwashers (-13%) and tomato sauce (-11%). Foodstuffs, in general, except for bread, have kept prices below inflation, from milk (+ 14%) to pasta (+ 21%). Italy’s picture of consumption in the last 20 years, since the introduction of the euro, according to the surveys that Altroconsumo conducted for The Economy of Corriere della Sera.

© Reproduction Reserved