“Euro2020? I didn’t lose track of penalties in the final”

PARIS (France) – “When I saved Saka’s penalty, I remained motionless for a moment. Not because I had lost track of penalties scored and missed, but because I was focused on the rule that forces us to keep our feet on the line and I looked at the referee. Because there is always the risk that it will make it withdraw. I thought ‘wait a second before cheering …’, but when I saw that he didn’t blink and that his companions were running towards me, I freed myself, I let my joy explode, immense“: Gigi Donnarumma , fresh winner of the Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper of the season, tells to France Football the best moment of his career , that of the victory with the Azzurri at the European Championships, on penalties against England.

Donnarumma on the farewell to Milan

Donnarumma also talks about his choice to leave Milan and move to PSG: “PSG had been following me for a while – He says – it was almost written that I was coming to Paris, I didn’t have the slightest hesitation. I was won over by their ferocious will to hire me, to make me feel that they absolutely wanted me to join the family. And, of course, I was seduced by the club’s ambition, this desire to win everything“. On thegoodbye to Milan, Donnarumma states that it was “of a big emotion“,”for 8 years“spent in the Rossoneri,”a family for me“:”AC Milan – He says – he made his choices, I made mine, but there is no problem with the club, my former teammates, the fans. I carry everyone in my heart“.

Donnarumma and the rivalry with Keylor Navas

The blue goalkeeper also focused on the rivalry with Keylor Navas: “There’s no problem. We are friends, everything is fine between us. Keylor and I are united, like the whole locker room. There is not the slightest conflict, we are two calm and respectful guys – explained Donnarumma –. Nervousness? It happens that people talk and people start imagining strange situations, but that’s not the realityAt Milan, Donnarumma grew up managing to win, first the starting shirt, then the blue. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also decisive in his maturation process: “Zlatan is very important to me. It will remain an important part of my life, I have matured and grown a lot since his return to Milan, and not just in football. It gave me that boost that I was missing. She has tenacity and strength to bring out the best in you. And, even when he tells you something that may seem harsh, it’s to push you to give more“.

Donnarumma on the Qatar2022 World Cup

Finally, the play-offs in the national team to join the qualification for the world championships in Qatar in the spring: “direct qualification escaped us in Belfast – he claims – but we should have ended this much earlier. The problem? After our European title, it is normal for everyone to give 120% against us. And we probably deserved to win both the first leg and the second leg against Switzerland. But there is no point in thinking about it. We must look ahead. I am sure that by re-proposing the collective strength shown at the Europeans, we will go to the World Cup. Let’s recharge the batteries and introduce ourselves charged to the play-offs. With the help of the coach, all his staff, the group and with the support of all of Italy, we will go to Qatar“.