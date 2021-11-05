Euro2020, Roberto Mancini still charged: “Extraordinary success”

The Technical Commissioner of the Italian national football team Roberto Mancini was first interviewed in the studies of very true, the afternoon’s peak program Channel 5 conducted by Silvia Toffanin. The episode with the words of Mancio will be broadcast on Sunday 7 November, but in the meantime we can already read some previews of the long intervention of CT blue.

Roberto Mancini to Verissimo: “The success at Euro2020 is beautiful because it is unexpected”

Obviously, there could be no lack of questions about what he did Azzurri during Euro 2020, continental tournament won in the final againstEngland in the stadium of Wembley:

“In my football career I have experienced many beautiful and victorious moments but this represented something different because we had it all Italy to cheer for us. It was extraordinary and the thing that pleased us most was the fact that we made everyone happy ”.

In addition to the victory itself, Mancini is keen to emphasize the importance of success for the way it arrived, that is, as underdogs, as underdogs, in the footsteps of what has always been done by‘Italy in the magical world of 2006:

“Few believed it, when we started three years ago it seemed impossible: I have to say thanks to the guys for what they did”.

Euro2020, Wembley and that embrace between Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli

Many were excited looking at the embrace between Roberto Mancini And Gianluca Vialli immediately after the final whistle of the match with i Three Lions. A liberating gesture that smacks of revenge for both. In 1991/1992, in fact, the CT Mancini and the head of delegation Vialli, then spearheads of a Sampdoria unrepeatable, they lost the first and only final of Sampdoria Champions Cup just a Wembley against the Barcelona, game ended 1-0. The Mancio he remembers well that moment full of disappointment, but perhaps the victory ad Euro 2020 can ease the pain of that defeat a little:

“Thirty years ago, in the same stadium, me and Gianluca, we had lost a final of Champions Cup with the Sampdoria, so that night we came full circle. It was great doing it with the National. We have played for many years together, we are practically brothers and we carry with us indelible memories ”.

Roberto Mancini on his friend Vialli’s illness: “He is strong, much more than me”

Mancini then also take a minute to talk about the illness of Gianluca Vialli, that for years has been fighting against a terrible evil, namely a pancreatic cancer. His presence atEuropean it has in fact excited all the Italian people for the human depth of which Vialli proved to be master:

“He’s fine, he’s in shape and we still have a lot of things to do together. He is strong, much more than me. I believe that being together and thinking about football, which has always been our job, has made him feel good. He is a strong and intelligent boy, he has always been an example and a point of reference for all of us “.

