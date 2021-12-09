Eurocup, Virtus Bologna winning, Trento still defeated

Virtus enters the majestic Stozice Arena without Mannion, Hervey and Cordinier but with an immediately very hot Teodosic who produces 9 points in a row and begins to serve assists to the kiss for Jaiteh. Bologna goes on 10-18, while Ljubljana reacts with the triples of Ferrell, former NBA who arrived via Panathinaikos, and Muric. In the home team there are also former Italians Pullen (a short passage also to Virtus), Ejim (Scudetto with Venice) and Omic (meteor in Milan). Virtus holds the pitch well even with small rotations. First siren on the 25-29 Bolognese, then in the second quarter Belinelli enters the scene first with a triple, then with an attacking rebound basket and finally with the 3 + 1 game that pushes the Italian champions up to +13 (30-43) , immediately stitched up by Muric, Blazic and the usual Ferrell. The game becomes a “shootout” of triples, everyone scores from the arc, Tessitori slips a couple from the parking lot. Bologna is ahead and closes at 53-54 at the break that sees Ferrell top scorer with 20 points. At the start of the second half Ljubljana signs its first advantage with the triple of the usual Muric and Omic (never seen before) who becomes the protagonist in attack. Ljubljana is more fluid, Ferrell is unstoppable even for a defensive specialist like Pajola. Belinelli is back with a couple of triples of his, the score is elastic, at 30 ‘he is equal at 82 with Virtus rising from -5. Everything is decided in the last quarter, Bologna finds triple and stolen by Alexander, then Beli gets back to work in attack paired with Teodosic for the shot at +6. Final out of breath: on +3 Weems misses two free throws and Pullen three times the potential overtime. Ljubljana: Ferrell 24, Muric 18, Omic 18 Virtus Bologna: Belinelli 21, Teodosic 19, Jaiteh 17

Lokomotiv Kuban-Trento 97-95

A near feat and many regrets for Trento, who in the long trip to Russia against Kuban, one of the leaders of day A, perhaps plays his best game of the year but must give up in the final minutes when the team led by Pashutin (former coach di Cantù) who scores 31 points in the last quarter. Without Reynolds and with Williams who soon has to leave the game (intestinal problem), the Eagle falls under the final blows of the amazing McCollum. The top scorer of Eurocup Motley (23 points per game before tonight) makes the start of the match in Trento very bad. The American center with ten points already seems to direct the match in favor of the Russians (15-6 after 5 ‘), but L’Aquila is good at not losing heart, responding with a partial that leads her to find the first advantage (19-20). Midnight’s triple keeps Trento ahead at the end of the first quarter (23-25 ​​with 9 points from Saunders). Molin’s team finds the right countermeasures in defense to stem the Russians (who do not score for 3 minutes) and increase the advantage (23-29). Kuban is Motley and little else, Trento on the other hand is a team that runs wonderfully, finding points for all its players for a while. Well the Italians Conti, Ladurner and Flaccadori, first protagonists of the draw in double figures (34-44). The triples of Ilnitskiy and McCollum close the gap, but L’Aquila remains ahead in the middle of the game (44-48). On his return from the locker rooms, Trento manages to stretch further, finding +12 thanks to Flaccadori and the five points from Bradford (59-72). Seven consecutive points from McCollum bring Kuban back into the game (66-74 at the end of the third quarter). Four triple spins (three from Bradford) allow the Eagle to maintain a safe distance (70-83), but Mccollum leads the comeback of the Russians, who with Ilnitskiy’s triple draw a little more than a minute from the end and with the Mccollum himself come back (95-93 with 40 seconds left). Flaccadori loses the ball in the decisive possession and Trento says goodbye to the enterprise. (Andrea Orsolin)

Kuban: Motley 33, McCollum 29, Thompson 12

Trento: Bradford and Sanunders 18, Flaccadori 17