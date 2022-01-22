Eurojackpot draw 21 January 2022: hit two 5 + 2

Last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 21 January 2022: the winning numbers. After the 5 + 2 of over a month ago, two will win the super jackpot tonight. In Italy only 4 + 1

The winning combination of the last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 21 January 2022, this time enough to hit the super jackpot. In fact, the two of them manage to imitate the lucky one who won 12 million euros over a month ago. In addition to the two 5 + 2 of 24 million euros, with the five numbers drawn ei two Euronumbers however, they also celebrate the 5 + 1 of over 334 thousand euros each. Party also for 5 + 0 from 118 thousand euros and for 4 + 2 from over 4 thousand euros each.

The next Eurojackpot draw is scheduled in a week, Friday 28 January 2022. The prize pool available to the 5 + 2 will restart from 10 million euros.

The countries that are part of the consortium and participate in the game are: Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland (where the extraction takes place, at 20:30), Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The minimum guaranteed prize pool each week is € 10 million. The maximum premium achieved so far amounts to € 90 million.

The winnings can be checked at the following link: https://www.sisal.it/eurojackpot.

Eurojackpot extraction n ° 3 of 21/1/2022

WINNING COMBINATION

2-5-9-29-32

EURONUMERS

2-4

Today’s Eurojackpot odds

CATEGORY NUMBER OF WINNINGS

in Europe NUMBER OF WINNINGS

in Italy QUOTES points 5 + 2 2 0 € 24,000,400.10 points 5 + 1 7 0 € 334,853.10 points 5 + 0 7 0 € 118,183.40 points 4 + 2 67 0 € 4,115.80 points 4 + 1 1.184 11 € 209.60 points 4 + 0 1,902 39 € 101.40 points 3 + 2 3.012 40 € 54.90 points 2 + 2 43.006 656 € 19.80 points 3 + 1 53.133 876 € 15.50 points 3 + 0 83.985 1,447 € 14.10 points 1 + 2 216.754 3,166 € 9.90 points 2 + 1 716.724 11,074 € 7.30

