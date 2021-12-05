Eurojackpot draw 3 December 2021: the 5 + 1 rejoice
Last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 3 December 2021: the winning numbers. After the two 5 + 2s of a month ago, the 43 million super jackpot is missing tonight. In Italy a 4 + 2 hit
The winning combination of the last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 3 December 2021, this time it is not enough to hit the super jackpot. In fact, no one is able to imitate the two players who a month ago won 5 million euros each. Even without the 5 + 2, with i five numbers drawn ei two Euronumbers however, they celebrate the 5 + 1 of over 203 thousand euros each. Party also for the 5 + 0 from 52 thousand euros and for the 4 + 2 from 2,900 euros each, one of which made in Italy.
The next Eurojackpot draw is scheduled in a week, Friday 10 December 2021. The prize pool available to the 5 + 2 will restart from 57 million euros.
The countries that are part of the consortium and participate in the game are: Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland (where the extraction takes place, at 20:30), Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The minimum guaranteed prize pool each week is € 10 million. The maximum premium achieved so far amounts to € 90 million.
The winnings can be checked at the following link: https://www.sisal.it/eurojackpot.
Eurojackpot extraction n ° 48 of 3/12/2021
WINNING COMBINATION
2-5-13-15-23
EURONUMERS
6-8
Today’s Eurojackpot odds
|CATEGORY
|NUMBER OF WINNINGS
in Europe
|NUMBER OF WINNINGS
in Italy
|QUOTES
|points 5 + 2
|0
|0
|€ 0.00
|points 5 + 1
|11
|0
|€ 203,890.80
|points 5 + 0
|15
|0
|€ 52,771.70
|points 4 + 2
|88
|1
|€ 2,998.30
|points 4 + 1
|1.183
|12
|€ 200.70
|points 4 + 0
|2,399
|33
|€ 76.90
|points 3 + 2
|2,885
|51
|€ 54.80
|points 2 + 2
|40,073
|701
|€ 20.40
|points 3 + 1
|50.797
|910
|€ 15.50
|points 3 + 0
|92.718
|1,571
|€ 12.20
|points 1 + 2
|199,487
|3,647
|€ 10.30
|points 2 + 1
|705.299
|12,656
|€ 7.10
Related