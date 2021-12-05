Eurojackpot draw 3 December 2021: the 5 + 1 rejoice

Last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 3 December 2021: the winning numbers. After the two 5 + 2s of a month ago, the 43 million super jackpot is missing tonight. In Italy a 4 + 2 hit

The winning combination of the last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 3 December 2021, this time it is not enough to hit the super jackpot. In fact, no one is able to imitate the two players who a month ago won 5 million euros each. Even without the 5 + 2, with i five numbers drawn ei two Euronumbers however, they celebrate the 5 + 1 of over 203 thousand euros each. Party also for the 5 + 0 from 52 thousand euros and for the 4 + 2 from 2,900 euros each, one of which made in Italy.

The next Eurojackpot draw is scheduled in a week, Friday 10 December 2021. The prize pool available to the 5 + 2 will restart from 57 million euros.

The countries that are part of the consortium and participate in the game are: Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland (where the extraction takes place, at 20:30), Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The minimum guaranteed prize pool each week is € 10 million. The maximum premium achieved so far amounts to € 90 million.

The winnings can be checked at the following link: https://www.sisal.it/eurojackpot.

Eurojackpot extraction n ° 48 of 3/12/2021

WINNING COMBINATION

2-5-13-15-23

EURONUMERS

6-8

Today’s Eurojackpot odds

CATEGORY NUMBER OF WINNINGS

in Europe NUMBER OF WINNINGS

in Italy QUOTES points 5 + 2 0 0 € 0.00 points 5 + 1 11 0 € 203,890.80 points 5 + 0 15 0 € 52,771.70 points 4 + 2 88 1 € 2,998.30 points 4 + 1 1.183 12 € 200.70 points 4 + 0 2,399 33 € 76.90 points 3 + 2 2,885 51 € 54.80 points 2 + 2 40,073 701 € 20.40 points 3 + 1 50.797 910 € 15.50 points 3 + 0 92.718 1,571 € 12.20 points 1 + 2 199,487 3,647 € 10.30 points 2 + 1 705.299 12,656 € 7.10

