Eurojackpot extraction 31 December 2021: 355 thousand euros at 5 + 1

Last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 31 December 2021: the winning numbers. After last week’s 5 + 2, the super jackpot is missing tonight. In Italy only a 4 + 2

Eurojackpot drawing on Friday 31 December 2021. Winning numbers of the competition of 31/12/2021, drawing archive, combination and odds in Italy.

The winning combination of the last Eurojackpot draw on Friday 31 December 2021, this time enough to hit the super jackpot. In fact, no one is able to imitate the lucky one who won 12 million euros last week. Even without the 5 + 2, with i five numbers drawn ei two Euronumbers however, they celebrate the 5 + 1 of over 355 thousand euros each. Party also for the 5 + 0 from 83 thousand euros and for the 4 + 2 from over 5 thousand euros each, one of which is centered in Italy.

The next Eurojackpot draw is scheduled in a week, Friday 7 January 2022. The prize pool available to the 5 + 2 will restart from 24 million euros.

The countries that are part of the consortium and participate in the game are: Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland (where the extraction takes place, at 20:30), Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The minimum guaranteed prize pool each week is € 10 million. The maximum premium achieved so far amounts to € 90 million.

The winnings can be checked at the following link: https://www.sisal.it/eurojackpot.

Eurojackpot extraction n ° 52 of 31/12/2021

WINNING COMBINATION

7-16-36-42-43

EURONUMERS

6-8

Today’s Eurojackpot odds

CATEGORY NUMBER OF WINNINGS
in Europe		 NUMBER OF WINNINGS
in Italy		 QUOTES
points 5 + 2 0 0 0.00
points 5 + 1 6 0 355,912.70
points 5 + 0 9 0 83,744.10
points 4 + 2 49 1 5,127.10
points 4 + 1 913 11 247.60
points 4 + 0 1,431 19 122.80
points 3 + 2 2,314 29 65.10
points 2 + 2 34.118 555 22.80
points 3 + 1 40,288 656 18.70
points 3 + 0 67,891 1,047 15.90
points 1 + 2 182,287 3,065 10.70
points 2 + 1 585.393 9.741 8.10

