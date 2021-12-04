EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Draw today 3 December (conc 48/2021)

If you are looking forward to meet the new ones winning numbers of the competition Eurojackpot today, Friday 3 December 2021, it’s time to take your game receipt in your hands and dedicate a few minutes of total concentration to the delicate control phase. The verification, at this point, can officially begin! Shortly after 20.00, in fact, the lucky combination appeared that will lead thousands of competitors from all over Europe to hope for the generosity of the Blindfolded Goddess who continues to be desired.

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Draw today 26th November (conc 47/2021)

In addition to finding the fateful seven figures in our web pages and which could represent the rich “5 + 2” there would also be other ways in which you can be sure of the failure to win or, in the most fortunate cases, of the prize you are going to collect. Among the alternatives we recommend for example SisalTv as well as the official website and the Eurojackpot app. Finally, don’t forget to consult the always reliable portal of the Customs and Monopoly Agency to sweep away any doubts. Good luck! (Updated by Emanuela Longo)

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Drawing today 19th November (conc 46/2021)

EUROJACKPOT, WINNING NUMBERS DRAWING TODAY 3 DECEMBER 2021

WINNING COMBINATION

2 – 5 – 23 – 13 – 15

EURONUMERS

8 – 6

(THE Eurojackpot winning numbers are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it, we decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers of the competition, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and / or in the receivers)

TODAY’S EUROJACKPOT EXTRACTION: THE “5 + 2” HUNT IS BACK!

The appointment in the name of luck restarts, in the last month of the year, in the company of Eurojackpot, the competition that gathers competitors from 18 European countries. At about 20.00 we will know the new winning numbers of this Friday 3 December which for some could really represent the turning point in life. The jackpot, in fact, will always be millionaire with a base of 10 million euros. In the last draw in November, no competitor intercepted the “5 + 2” and this meant further increasing the jackpot which, in view of tonight’s draw, reached share 43 million euros.

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Draw today 12 November (conc 45/2021)

In any case, according to what was announced by the portal Agipronews, in the last competition ofEurojackpot to celebrate were four players who hit the “5 + 1” they took home, each, over 500 thousand euros. The winnings were made two in Finland, one in the ever-successful Germany and one in Slovakia. There were also ten “5 + 0” of 70.705 euros each. Could that one tonight further increase the jackpot or turn out to be a super lucky draw with which to usher in the month of December?

EUROJACKPOT RULES: THIS IS HOW TO PLAY

While the jackpot from Eurojackpot continues to grow reaching increasingly interesting peaks, many competitors may wonder how it will be possible to try their luck and participate in the Friday night prize draw. The opportunity certainly appears tempting, therefore, here is the way to start playing immediately. It will be possible to play your favorite numbers both online, via the official app or as usual in your favorite betting shop.

To fill in the form that could guarantee a multi-million dollar “5 + 2”, the secret is to choose at least 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euronumbers out of 10 at a cost of 2 euros per bet. The new ones have also arrived since November 29th special Eurojackpot games that allow you to win a jackpot from 10 to 90 million euros. The cost is always 2 euros and they allow you to play a random combination and take part in the Friday draw. To start playing, simply ask the retailer immediately for the new special games that allow you to take home a rich prize thanks to one of the 12 available payout categories.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED