EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Draw today 5th November (conc 44/2021)

You are eagerly awaiting the new ones winning numbers of the Eurojackpot competition November 5, 2021? No fear: you are in the right place at the right time as a few moments ago the new lucky combination was made known, destined to make thousands of competitors hope and dream. The game that gathers all Europeans – or almost – promises to allocate a rich jackpot as long as the “5 + 2” is hit. To find out if this happened in the early evening of today, on the occasion of the first competition of the month, just scroll down to the bottom of this page and look at the combination shown. Just compare it with the one on your game ticket!

To clear away any further doubts, it will then be possible to consult other channels, starting with SisalTV. The drawn combination will also be reported on the official Eurojackpot game app as well as on the competition website. Furthermore, by accessing the portal of the Customs and Monopoly Agency it will also be possible to discover the shares distributed in the various countries, as well as the combination that could permanently change the existence of the luckiest player! (Updated by Emanuela Longo)

EUROJACKPOT, WINNING NUMBERS DRAW TODAY 5 NOVEMBER 2021

WINNING COMBINATION

13 – 25 – 6 – 49 – 31

EURONUMERS

2 – 7

(THE Eurojackpot winning numbers are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it, we decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers of the competition, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and / or in the receivers)

TODAY’S EUROJACKPOT EXTRACTION: NEW “5 + 2” HUNT!

The month of October ended with a flourish in the company of the competition Eurojackpot which returns in the early evening today, Friday 5 November, with a new unmissable draw. This is the first appointment of the penultimate month of the year, which will once again gather thousands of competitors from the 18 member countries of Europe, including Italy, providing a jackpot of everything respect. Before discovering how we can attract the attention of the Blindfolded Goddess, we cannot fail to take a look at the latest results recorded and which also saw Italy as a protagonist.

As the portal reveals Agipronews, this time it was Poland who triumphed thanks to the “5 + 2” achieved last week and which restarted from the basic payout of 10.2 million euros. But it is also our country that rejoices thanks to an equally rich “5 + 1” of almost 300 thousand euros made in Naples, thanks to a winning ticket validated in the receivership of Corso Vittorio Emanuele 79A where the winner had put in play a Quick ticket Pick. In view of today’s contest, the Jackpot starts again at 10 million euros.

EUROJACKPOT, HOW TO PLAY? THE MODES

The Eurojackpot game allows you to dream every Friday thanks to the rich prizes up for grabs. There are 12 categories of winnings, even if the most coveted prize remains as always the “5 + 2”. How to get the Blindfolded Goddess to knock on her door? This is a secret and is destined to remain so, but we can still reveal the game modes to you. It is sufficient to put on your ticket at least 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euronumbers out of 10 at a cost of 2 euros per bet. The bet can take place online or in a retailer, in the traditional way.

It is also possible to decide to play one Quick Pick ticket, how the terminal randomly chooses the combination of numbers. If you have any doubts you can always decide to try the game through the official portal or choose to play Eurojackpot also by playing the Integral Systems and Reduced Integral Systems thus increasing the chances of winning. The appointment with luck, also this Friday is set shortly after 20, when the lucky numbers and the new combination will be revealed.

