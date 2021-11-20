EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Drawing today 19th November (conc 46/2021)

You are ready to meet the new ones winning numbers of the competition Eurojackpot today, November 19, 2021? You are then in the right place, since the fateful lucky figures have been revealed to everyone a few minutes ago. The extracted combination is present on this page by scrolling a little. Now each of you is required total concentration and a little more patience before proceeding to check the numbers on your game card.

In this delicate phase the important thing is not to get caught up in haste or futile distractions as a single number not focused correctly could change everything! To be sure of the combination extracted, as always we also recommend the alternative routes that will allow you to further ascertain the possible millionaire winnings. How to do? In the meantime, by consulting SisalTV or by accessing the official website of the Eurojackpot game. Also through the official app in free download it will be possible to consult the winning combination even on the move. Finally, the portal of the Customs and Monopoly Agency is always reliable and will sweep away any residual doubts. Good luck! (Updated by Emanuela Longo)

EUROJACKPOT, WINNING NUMBERS DRAWING TODAY 19 NOVEMBER 2021

WINNING COMBINATION

21 – 6 – 12 – 34 – 20

EURONUMERS

5 – 4

(THE Eurojackpot winning numbers are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it

TODAY’S EUROJACKPOT EXTRACTION: RACE BACK TO THE “5 + 2”!

A few hours from the official start of the weekend, the competition is back EuroJackpot which gathers the competitors from the 18 countries of Europe. Also tonight, November 19, game fans will be able to try their hand at a new competition in the hope of being able to intercept the rich “5 + 2” up for grabs. Before finding out which are the new winning numbers that will arrive only after 20.00, let’s see how it went last week, thanks to the always accurate data provided by the portal of Agipronews.

Last Friday the Blindfolded Goddess made a wider lap, only touching European competitors. With the inaction of the “5 + 2” also the Jackpot it has risen again compared to previous competitions and for the evening of today it is close to 20 million euros. In the last draw, however, three lucky competitors were celebrating in style, thanks to the “5 + 1” they took home, each, 591 thousand euros. Important winnings were made in Germany, two of them, and in Poland. The evening also led to two “5 + 0” of 313 thousand euros. What will happen tonight November 19th?

EUROJACKPOT: HERE ARE THE RULES, HOW TO PLAY

The jackpot of the new competition Eurojackpot today, November 19 rises to 20 million and gives hope to the competitors who will gather today with a single goal: to hit the “5 + 2”. There are a total of 12 categories of winnings that could lead to the luckiest and most daring participants to some not indifferent prizes. The rules of the game provide that the first prize up for grabs is always a millionaire and that it has a starting base of at least 10 million euros.

But how do you play in the Friday night contest? The rules are quite simple and provide for the insertion of at least 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euronumbers out of 10 on the ticket at a cost of 2 euros per episode which can take place online or in the most classic way, or in a betting shop. Among the game modes, even the official app that allows you to play on the go. The game also features a Quick Pick mode that allows you to rely completely on chance by randomly selecting numbers through the terminal. Finally, with integral and reduced systems, there will be a greater chance of winning. The only thing to remember is not to forget to check the new lucky combination on our pages shortly after 8pm today!

