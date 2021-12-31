Eurojackpot / Winning numbers extraction today 31 December 2021 (conc 52/2021)

Last year with a bang thanks to Eurojackpot? For many it will be exactly like this today, Friday 31 December. In fact, the traditional one is foreseen extraction of the winning numbers on Friday, which was not postponed due to holidays. Indeed, luck is ready to do its part with important winnings. There are 10 million euros up for grabs, this means that someone hit the most coveted win last week. In fact, a 5 + 2 of 12 million euros was achieved in Germany.

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Drawing today 24th December 2021 (conc 51/2021)

Italy did not go so well, but it didn’t go bad either, considering that there was a 5 + 0 of just under 30 thousand euros: to be precise, 29,789.30 euros were won. Not even the one who hit the 4 + 2 can complain, given that he brought home € 4,108.80. A lower loot than the others that we have reported, but which in these complicated times can undoubtedly be comfortable. The beauty of Eurojackpot, however, is that it offers prizes with as many as 12 payout categories!

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Draw today 17th December (conc 50/2021)

EUROJACKPOT, YEAR-END EXTRACTION: HOW TO PLAY

L’Eurojackpot extraction She was particularly lucky on Christmas Eve, but it can also be that on New Year’s Eve, capable of giving great satisfaction for New Year’s Eve. That would be a really nice way to start the new year, right? After all, the intentions are never lacking, what is often needed is an economic “push” to achieve them. The hope is that tonight arrives with the new appointment with Eurojackpot, the first Jackpot game in which 18 European countries participate and with a first prize always millionaire.

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Drawing today 10 December (conc 49/2021)

How to play? The procedure is simple: you have to choose at least 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euronumbers out of 10 at a cost of 2 euros. You can win by hitting 12 winning categories, from 5 + 2 to 2 + 1. But above all, you can play in bookshops and online, so if you don’t feel like going out to place your bet at Eurojackpot, you don’t have to be afraid to skip today’s contest, because you can also play online, as long as you have a gaming account.

EUROJACKPOT, WINNING NUMBERS DRAWING TODAY 31 DECEMBER 2021

WINNING COMBINATION

–

EURONUMERS

–

(The winning numbers of Eurojackpot are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it, we decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers of the competition, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and / or in the receivers)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED