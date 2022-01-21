Euroleague, CSKA Moscow-Armani Milan 57-67

The AX wins with authority (67-57) after a great collective test and consolidates the third place

The excellent moment of AX Milano in the Euroleague continues, the troop of coach Messina dominates in Moscow (67-57) and consolidates the solitary third place in the standings. The match was controlled by Olimpia from the two-point ball, freezing CSKA’s attack, Hall’s raids, a monumental Hines and Daniels’ triples do the rest. Good also the impact of Kell among the red and white, useless the flames of Lundberg and Shengelia among the Russians.

The chronicle – Excellent start for Milan that patiently attacks against the Moscow defense, Ricci’s support of 0-4. The AX also bites in its own half, which finds a good contribution from Tarczewski and Hall with five points straight for the 2-9 red and white. Itoudis curries his team and gives space to Shved, a mini blaze of the Russians who return to only one possession after Kurbanov’s tap-in, 6-9. The Milanese fort holds up, with Ricci precious in many sectors, 10-14 after the penetration of force by Shengelia. Sorniona Olimpia relies on its super veterans, Rodriguez’s dance and Daniels’ bang for the first double-digit margin of the guests, 10-20. Daniels takes a liking to us, Milan is more and more reactive than CSKA, 10-23 again with the former Lakers scoring.

The troop of coach Messina, who gags the attack of the hosts, is lucid and attentive, while the Moscow stars are watching it is Khomenko who gives energy to the Russians, 16-26. The comeback of Shengelia and his companions continues with Bolomboy making his way to rebound, 23-29 after Lundberg’s triple. Grigonis and Shengelia further approach the Russians who, however, waste something from the line, but Milan does not give up, which also finds lifeblood from Kell, of Hines 35-40 at the interval.

The recovery – Script unchanged after the long break, AX on the run with the Russians crashing into the red and white wall, Kell coldly keeps CSKA away, 39-47. Fourth penalty for Tarczewski who does not change the trend of the challenge, an irritating Shved gives the 2 + 1 of pure profession to Hines, 41-50. Olimpia fights ferociously who are still in control of the match at the penultimate siren, 46-55. At the start of the last fraction, Milan flies away, Daniels from a sidereal distance and two free shots from Rodriguez for the maximum guest advantage, 46-60. The Milanese no longer stop, reaching up to 16, another blitz by Hall, CSKA on the verge of a knockout for 48-63. The Olimpia defense is an impregnable bunker, the Russians lower the white flag after Hines’ two free throws, 50-65.

CSKA MOSCOW: Lundberg 15, Shengelia 13, Bolomboy 7

AX MILAN: Hall and Daniels 13, Hines 12 (3 blocks).

