Euroleague, Milan dominates against CSKA and is third

Olimpia Milano still gives spectacle in the Euroleague and finds its third consecutive success, beating CSKA Moscow 67-57 to consolidate the third position in the standings. Convincing performance for Messina’s men, organized in defense and patient in the construction of the offensive action. Milan starts very strong and with Hall’s triple goes straight to 9-2, forcing the Russian coach Itoudis to call the first time out of the match. Lundberg and Kurbanov bring the hosts closer together, but the Lombards extend with Daniels’ two consecutive triple until 23-10 at the end of the first quarter. The best precision in archery was decisive: 5/9 Olimpia, 0/5 Cska. In the second period Armani begins to force too much in attack and lends his side to the return of the Muscovites, who, dragged by Lundberg (11 points in the first half), bring them back down to -1. A super defense by Melli restores confidence to coach Messina’s men, who arrive at the long interval 40-35 ahead.

Upon returning to the field, Shengelia also tries to get in the game, put out of pace by the Milanese defense. The Georgian climbs to 11 personal points, but Olimpia holds up the impact and always remains ahead. In the most delicate moments, Chacho Rodriguez (7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists) manages the attacking action and talks with Hines to reach 55-46 at the end of the third quarter. The Milan defense continues to give certainties, being careful not to put the opposing shooters in rhythm, and the attack does not forgive: in the last quarter Cska always remains at least three possessions away, until he succumbs 67-57. For Milan it is another team victory, with 13 points from Daniels and Hall and 12 from Hines. He does not enter the scoresheet as a scorer, but his 5 rebounds and above all a great defensive performance honor a fundamental Nic Melli in coverage. With this convincing success, the thirteenth in nineteen games, Olimpia Milano consolidates its third position in the Euroleague, beating Olympiakos, Unics Kazan, Zenit and Cska Moscow.