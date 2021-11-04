Euroleague, Milan wins the battle with Barcelona and is alone first | News

Olimpia beat the Catalans 75-70 at the Forum at the end of a very intense match

L’Olimpia Milan wins the fight with Barcelona and launches into the first place alone in Euroleague. On the eighth day the men from Messina dominate the Spaniards 75-70 at the end of a challenge of rare intensity and physicality. Forward right from the start, the Messina team manages to react to the 14-0 partial immediately at the start of the last quarter to close with a Datome extraordinary (17 points, Hall 16) e Shields in the bezel.

Milan conquers the challenge at the top ofEuroleague 75-70 with Barcelona and climbs to the first solo position. Amazing performance for the coach boys Messina, able to control a good part of the game and to react to the most difficult psychological moment. The Milan game start works on both sides of the pitch. Olimpia shoots with 50% from two and slips the first four triples attempted, with Hall particularly hot in the offensive transition. In defense, however, a brilliant Melli allows you to withstand the impact of the Catalan quintet, with four defensive rebounds conquered in the first 6 minutes of the game. The Barcelona bench has a good impact, but Armani manages to finish the first period at 28-21. In a very physical but overall quite correct game, the defenses are back as protagonists in the second quarter. Barcelona returns to a distance possession but Hall’s hand is magical: it is his triple of +10, initially closed with 13 personal points. The fight for each ball continues and at the interval the two teams go to 42-34.

In the recovery Mitoglou guarantees his usual great work in defense and rebound, which he embellishes with a triple and a dunk of +11. Mirotic leads the resistance of the Spaniards, but a marvel from three of Datome it is worth +12 in the final of the third quarter, which ends at 61-49 in a match of rare intensity and competitive spirit. The first minutes of the last period are a nightmare for Armani, who undergoes a sensational 14-0 run that brings the blaugrana back to the front. A precious basket of Melli interrupts the streak and Milan gets back on thanks to Shields’ triple, not shooting in a great evening, and Datome’s 4 game for +6 just over 1’30 ”from the last siren. Higgins shortens with a support on the iron, but Chacho Rodriguez sidetracks Mirotic with a step back and puts in the shot of the new +6 with 30 ”from the end. Melli’s block is not enough to stop Barcelona’s attack, which finds the triple with Calathes and remains clinging to the game. It is not enough: Shields in the lunette, however, he writes the final word, for the 75-70 which blows up the Mediolanum Forum. Now Milan is in the lead by itself, also thanks to the 17 points of Datome and Hall’s 16, well supported by Melli (8 rebounds), Mitoglou (11 points and 5 rebounds) and Shields, 11 points and 6 assists with 3 out of 11 from the field but a steady hand in the decisive moments.