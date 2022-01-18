Euroleague, Olimpia Armani Milano wins 84-76 with Berlin

the race

–

Good start in Milan with Datome immediately protagonist, a penetration by Melli is worth the first Milanese mini-break, 6-2. A call from Sikma tries to shock the Germans but they waste more than one chance in transition, the immediate punishment of the AX on the Datome-Delaney axis, 11-5. It is again from the arc that the Alba, the energy of Koumadje and a blaze of an inspired Lo try to return the ingredients that bring the match back in a tie, 15-15. Rodriguez enters and the attack of the hosts rekindles, the problems remain the turnovers, Olinde’s blitz is worth the overtaking, 18-19. Koumadje hurts in the colored area and the most 5 arrives for the troop of coach Gonzalez, a snatch from Rodriguez keeps Milan at minus 2 at the first siren, 22-24. The red and white defensive intensity rises, Bentil and Tarczewski make themselves felt in paint, Daniels and Rodriguez put the arrow, 28-24. Alba relies on a possessed Lo, there is also Blatt in the guest overtaking, 28-32. Race that does not yet have a master, returns to hit Datome, Melli completes the 10-0 of the AX, 38-32. However, the final of the quarter is still from Berlin, Lo and Sikma leave the Germans ahead at the long break, 38-40. High pace and speed do not drop even after the interval, magic moment for Melli who is the offensive beacon of Olimpia, third penalty for the Reggio player with Alba still ahead with Lammers, 44-47. Grant tries to take even more responsibility in attack, Sikma’s geometries enhance the German shooters, Zoosman’s triple from the corner, 46-50. The red and white wall rises which forces the men of coach Gonzalez to two consecutive violations, Rodriguez from 7 meters fires the torpedo of overtaking, 53-52. Crackling race with Ricci who exalts the Forum, sparks the Tarczewski-Koumadje duel, is 60-59 at the penultimate siren. Try the shoulder Milan still supported by an excellent Ricci, Tarczewski brings the Milanese margin to 6, 67-61. Rodriguez orchestrates and pushes the red and white attack, Datome and Hall prepare the decisive extension, 76-65. He wisely manages the Milan finale that turns off the energy of Dawn, of Hines the paw that closes the match.

Milan: Datome 15, Hines 12, Melli and Ricci 10

Alba Berlin: Lo 13, Zoosman 10, Da Silva 8