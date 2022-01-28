Euroleague, Olimpia Armani Milano-Zalgiris 65-58, 4th win in a row

Great defensive performance for the Messina team, which at the Forum beats the Lithuanians 65-58 in the 23rd round

The AX Milano run in the Euroleague continues. The red and white drop the poker of straight victories by asking Zalgiris, 65-58. Without shining, against the rear of the tournament, Olimpia clings to its great defense: Rodriguez’s genius and Daniels and Hall’s blazes do the rest.

the race – Zalgiris is better at the start, taking advantage of Lekavicius’ accelerations, 2-7 after Blazevic’s two free throws. Olimpia tries to find its longs, the hosts are released with the first ring from Hall, 4-7. The red and white attack finally finds its rhythm, Delaney and Daniels open the triples festival, hooking up at 10. Always Daniels on fire at the end of the first fraction, the Lithuanians hold on and, despite the limited rotations, they have contributed from Miniotas and Cavanaugh, 20-20.

Rodriguez changes the inertia of the challenge, the Spanish champion throws the guests out of control and serves a terrific assist for Hines, 26-20. Coach Zdvoc’s men do not give up, exploiting the verve of Lekavicius, Datome keeps Milan ahead with a triple from the corner, 30-25. The margin of Olimpia leavened as it bites in defense, Melli also gets to work for the comfortable plus 9 at the interval, 39-30. After the long break as a guest with the usual Lekavicius protagonist, the troop of coach Messina does not break down and remains firmly in command, 43-35.

Without overdoing it, but with great patience, the red and white attack extends the advantage with the Hall-Daniels axis in evidence, 48-36. It is the shoulder that already seems decisive, two clever strokes by Rodriguez produce the new tear of the hosts, 54-40. There is no lack of pride in Zalgiris who tries to stay in the race, Lekavicius’ engine does not stop, triple by Cavanaugh and Milaknis for the new one minus 8, 59-51. Lithuanians who waste four consecutive possessions to return to minus 5, Milan breathes and punishes with Hines, 61-51. The green-and-white team runs out of fuel, the AX struggles in attack but closes without suffering thanks to Hall. Milan: Daniels and Hall 12, Rodriguez 10 Zalgiris: Blazevic and Lekavicius 13, Cavanaugh 10

January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 23:02)

