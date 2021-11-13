Euroleague: Olimpia is ruthless, Fenerbahce is also overwhelmed | News

Milan dominates in Turkey and wins 68-43, hitting the eighth success in nine games and keeping the lead

L’Olimpia Milan does not stop and dominates on the ninth day of Euroleague, remaining at the top: in fact, a convincing success arrives in Turkey for 68-43 in the house of Fenerbahce. In Istanbul there is no story: Messina’s team starts strong and even closes the first quarter at 22-3, an advantage that increases until the end of the third period. Against Djordjevic’s men comes the eighth victory in nine games.

The start in the Euroleague in Milan continues to be enriched with spectacularity: in Turkey, in fact, Olimpia dominates, closes the game well in advance and retains the first place in the standings. The 68-43 in Istanbul fully reflects the perfect start of the Messina team, which immediately freezes the Ülker Sports Arena with a thunderous 16-1, partial that turns into 22-3 in the first quarter. The hosts are imprecise in shooting and vulnerable in defense, while Shields, Rodriguez and teammates are incisive both from the arc and in the area. The result is a 30-5 during the second period that seems to put an end to the contest even before the long interval, close to which the team coached by the former Virtus Bologna Djordjevic, winner of the championship with the Black Vu, only manages to limit the damage: the scoreboard reads 37-20 in favor of Milan.

To avoid unleashing an Ülker Sports Arena eager to drag the Turks towards the comeback, on returning to the parquet the Olimpia starts strong again, clearly detaches the hosts and concedes only 9 points: before the last 10 minutes, the scoreboard reads a merciless 62-29. The final period, then, turns into a countdown towards the eighth victory in nine games in Milan: a success made only less extensive by the 14-6 in favor of Fenerbahce, which instead collects the sixth knockout in nine games and the fourth in the last five. On the perfect evening in Istanbul, Shavon Shields’ 13 points stand out, while the great former Datome puts 11 on the scoresheet, with Mitoglu and Hall at 9 points. Henry, who scored 12 in a match in which the hosts scored just 4 triples against 11 in Milan.