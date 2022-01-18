Euroleague, Olimpia Milano and the other regular season matches on Sky

On Sky there Turkish Airlines Euroleague men’s, the highest club basketball competition in Europe. Between Tuesday 18 And Friday 21 January, there will be four Regular Season matches to follow live, including two of the A | X Armani Exchange Milan, which today recovers the 18th round, to return, then, on the parquet also on Friday, for the 22nd day.
In the first, Olimpia involved in the Assag Forumor against the Germans of Alba Berlin, with a duo at 20.30 (pre and post match at 8pm and at the end of the match). Friday, away to Fly, to face the Russians of the CSKA. Start 18 hours (pre game at 5.45 pm). The other two matches, valid for the 22nd day, will be played between Thursday and Friday, all live.
Regular Season, live on Sky and streaming on NOW
Tuesday 18th January
- 8pm: pre-game, Sky Sport Uno, (from Assago Dalila Setti with Davide Pessina; sent by Pietro Colnago)
- 8.30 pm: A | X Armani Exchange Milan-Alba Berlin, Sky Sport Uno (commentary from Assago Flavio Tranquillo .; commentary Davide Pessina)
- Following: pre-game, Sky Sport Uno (from Assago Dalila Setti with Davide Pessina; sent by Pietro Colnago)
Thursday 20 January
- 5pm: Unics Kazan-Barcelona, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Arena (commentary Geri De Rosa)
- 20.05: Maccabi Tel Aviv-Olympiacos Piraeus, Sky Sport Arena (commentary Andrea Solaini)
Friday 21 January
- 5.45 pm: pre game, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Arena (Dalila Setti with Andrea Meneghin)
- 6 pm: CSKA Moscow-A | X Armani Exchange Milan, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Arena (commentary Geri De Rosa; commentary Andrea Meneghin)
Available on Sky Go, also in HD.