Euroleague, Olimpia Milano and the other regular season matches on Sky

On Sky there Turkish Airlines Euroleague men’s, the highest club basketball competition in Europe. Between Tuesday 18 And Friday 21 January , there will be four Regular Season matches to follow live, including two of the A | X Armani Exchange Milan , which today recovers the 18th round, to return, then, on the parquet also on Friday, for the 22nd day.

In the first, Olimpia involved in the Assag Forumor against the Germans of Alba Berlin, with a duo at 20.30 (pre and post match at 8pm and at the end of the match). Friday, away to Fly, to face the Russians of the CSKA. Start 18 hours (pre game at 5.45 pm). The other two matches, valid for the 22nd day, will be played between Thursday and Friday, all live.