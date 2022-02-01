Euroleague, Olimpia Milano overcomes the Red Star away to Belgrade

Fifth win in a row. Not bad, this European 2022 start in Milan, more and more with a mentality of a high-ranking team. This time the Ax wins in Belgrade on the Red Star field (57-63), an always difficult undertaking for the hot environment, even if it is no longer what it once was despite the old habits always present with the throwing of objects on the field, abundant towards the end. A strange race, which started with mistakes after mistakes on both sides. Yes, you can see that the defense commitment is there, but it is the attacks that leave something to be desired. The first basket, by Bentil, Olimpia finds it after 6 minutes. It is not that more vitality is found on the other side, quite the contrary. And the partial at the end of the first quarter, 8-7 for the Serbs, is a whole program. It starts in the second quarter with Milan putting its head forward, and will do so until the end of the match. The +3 (23-26) of the long interval is a bit of a sort of minimum wage, where Delaney and Bentil put 8 each in an evening in which the 3 start is recorded by the scout with a measly 2/10 .