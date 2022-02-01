Euroleague, Olimpia Milano overcomes the Red Star away to Belgrade

Ends 57-63, after a bad first quarter for both, finished 8-7 for the Serbs: Delaney best scorer with 18 points
Fifth win in a row. Not bad, this European 2022 start in Milan, more and more with a mentality of a high-ranking team. This time the Ax wins in Belgrade on the Red Star field (57-63), an always difficult undertaking for the hot environment, even if it is no longer what it once was despite the old habits always present with the throwing of objects on the field, abundant towards the end. A strange race, which started with mistakes after mistakes on both sides. Yes, you can see that the defense commitment is there, but it is the attacks that leave something to be desired. The first basket, by Bentil, Olimpia finds it after 6 minutes. It is not that more vitality is found on the other side, quite the contrary. And the partial at the end of the first quarter, 8-7 for the Serbs, is a whole program. It starts in the second quarter with Milan putting its head forward, and will do so until the end of the match. The +3 (23-26) of the long interval is a bit of a sort of minimum wage, where Delaney and Bentil put 8 each in an evening in which the 3 start is recorded by the scout with a measly 2/10 .
In the second part of the race the Red Star messes more and more in the two parts of the field, while Delaney climbs (forced to exit earlier for a few minutes after a violent blow on the parquet), Ricci climbs, combative and precise, Hines climbs and Hall also climbs who at 54-58 three minutes from the end puts a triple leg splitter, followed by a basket from Delaney. The scoreboard scores 56-63 at -2’02 “, then a rebound from Melli sets the point for the match which at -1’14” from the end also sees the expulsion of a nervous Kalinic for double coach. It can be enough, Milan is more and more beautiful and strengthens the third place in the standings.
Red Star: Hollins and Kalinic 13, Dobric 9
Milan: Delaney 18, Bentil 12, Ricci 10
