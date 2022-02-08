Euroleague results, Zalgiris Kaunas-Olimpia Armani Milan 70-74

the race

Starting very similar to the first leg from the Forum, Milan defends hard and works well at attack rebound, but there are no acute points to try a first extension, it is Ulanovas who puts the 5 points of the Lithuanian overtaking, 5-2. The AX slips to minus 7 after the raids of Lekavicius, Hines breaks the red and white fast from the line, struggling to find rhythm and good conclusions, 9-4. Rodriguez plays the charge with a triple from the corner, doubled by Daniels’ first bang, a free from Chacho brings the challenge back to only one possession, 14-11. Bentil’s energy in the Milanese partial was precious, the two fouls of the Ghanaian did not stop the guest comeback. Daniels and Hall for overtaking, Webster’s buzzer beater leaves the bosses ahead at the first siren, 18-17. Daniels’ hand is nothing short of hot, the former Lakers is the offensive beacon of Olimpia who now also raises the defensive wall, two numbers of Rodriguez for the most 8, 18-26. Cavanaugh and Lukosiunas raise the odds of the hosts who put the arrow after Ulanovas’ two free throws, the back and forth between Delaney and Lekavicius leaves the game in perfect equality at the interval, 35-35. After the long break still great balance, battle in the colored area with Hines as protagonist, space also for Alviti among the Milanese who seals the tie from the corner at an altitude of 43. It is the red and white defense to impose its law in the central part of the third quarter, Delaney’s inventions do the rest, 43-47. Challenge that does not yet have a master, the veteran Jankunas gives a hand to the green-and-whites, 51-53 at the penultimate siren. Try the shoulder Milan at the opening of the fourth period, Bentil and Delaney are unleashed from the arc, a 2 + 1 from Melli is worth the new plus 5, 57-62. The Zalgiris who still has pride in staying in the race does not give up, Cavanaugh beats who seals the 64-64. Crucial moment of the match, an atmosphere that exalts a winner like Delaney, the defensive intensity of the AX rises which forces the Lithuanians to so much forcing, two free shots by Rodriguez put Olimpia on the right track for the victory, 65-69. Zalgiris’ attack loses lucidity, Delaney packs the decisive recovery, Hines sends the credits with the dunk in transition.

Zalgiris: Lekavicius 16, Cavanaugh 13, Ulanovas 9

Milan: Delaney 20, Daniels 15, Hines 11