Sports

EuroLeague Round # 10 | Unics Kazan-A | X Armani Exchange Milan

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Unics vs Olimpia Milano with a tap-off at 6pm. Played at the Kazan Basket Hall, Ryzhyk, Jovcic and Koljensic refereed.

At 5.45 pm connection on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Arena for the pre-match with Martina Presello and Marco Crespi.

At 6 pm live on Sky Sport Arena with commentary by Geri De Rosa and Marco Crespi. To follow after the game.

Live streaming on Eleven Sport with commentary by Matteo Gandini.

Free hosts of Andrey Vorontsevich.

FIRST FOURTH

Olimpia starting strong, 9-4, Unics responding with John Brown from the middle and from the distance. Biancorossi that grant something to offensive rebound, Unics that tries to run in every way to avoid attacking in defense. 15-15 at 1.46, with 9 by Brown III. And Unics also stretches hard 19-15 before Tarczewski’s dunk on the siren. 5 for Shields, weighs 1/7 from 3 and the 3 offensive rebounds allowed.

SECOND FOURTH

Unics still performing offensive rebound, and the situation opens to the Mayo bomb for +6 in the opening of the fourth. The former NBA repeats shortly after for 26-19 (8.22), then scores and is fouled again from outside for 30-19 at 7.49. Unics flies with the Canaan bomb in transition which is worth 33-22 with Messina timeout, but the guard strikes shortly after with 36-22. 5 points of Datome revive Milan. 44-33 after 20 ‘, 13 by Canaan, 10 by Brown, 12 by Mayo. 18-9 in rebound, 7 for Datome and 6 for Melli.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the American dominates the off Carrarese and flies to the semifinals against Nakashima! – OA Sport

6 days ago

“Real Estate Accident? With the Lazio doctors it would have been different”

11 hours ago

MotoGP, Grande Bagnaia: fifth consecutive pole, Portimao is his. Miller 2nd, Mir 3rd

2 weeks ago

CdS – Renewals: Dimarco until 2026, something is moving on the Brozovic front

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button