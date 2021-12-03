Sports

Euroleague Round 13 | Alba Berlin vs AX Armani Exchange Milan

Milan seeks a return to victory in the Euroleague in Berlin after three consecutive knockouts. Waiting for the debut with Ben Bentil’s Olimpia shirt

INITIAL QUINTETS

Sunrise Lo, Eriksson, Zoosman, Sikma, Lammers

Olympia Delaney, Shields, Datome, Ricci, Melli

FIRST FOURTH

Milan starts with an extremely perky Melli, 5 points and 2 offensive rebounds, but after Delaney’s triple Sikma warms up, and with the third foul of his captain the partial 8-0 Alba (6 by Koumadje) starts for the 19- 10 of maximum advantage that imposes the timeout in Messina with 2.58 to play. 19-15 at the end of the first quarter, 2 points and 3 rebounds for Ben Bentil at the debut 3/11 from 2 for Milan, 3/7 from 3.

SECOND FOURTH

Milan starts with Bentil’s 2 + 1 and Hines’ overtaking basket, then at 8.02 the third immediate foul by Melli (excessive) and the second by the Ghanaian leaves Messina without two strong wings. There is also room for Biligha, and if it weren’t for Delaney (3/4 of 3), it would only be Alba, who in the final returns to +9 with two bombs from Eriksson and one from Lo. 43-34 at the end of the first half, 11 for Eriksson and 22-11 in rebound. For Milan 11 by Delaney, 9/21 from 2, 5/11 from 3 and 1/4 to the free throws.

THIRD FOURTH

Disastrous start of Milan that collects another 6 points from Eriksson (arrives at 5/6 from 3), defends little and badly and wakes up to 60-43 with 6.26 of maximum advantage. Eriksson reaches 19 with a science fiction basket, Melli tries to send a message to his teammates, Chacho finds the partial which is worth 62-52 which forces the home coach to timeout at 2.15. Tamir Blatt puts a crucial triple at 1.20 for the +13 out of balance, 67-56 after 30 ‘.

